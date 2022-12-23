Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE: KNSL) (the “Company”) today announced that it has acquired real estate property adjacent to its current headquarters in Richmond, Virginia for $76.2 million, through a wholly owned subsidiary. The property is comprised of two office buildings totaling over 580,000 square feet situated on approximately 29 acres of land. The majority of the space is subject to a long-term lease with the seller. The property is expected to provide flexibility for future expansion of the Company’s operations as well as serve as an investment opportunity. The acquisition was funded primarily through a draw from the Company’s unsecured revolving credit facility.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

