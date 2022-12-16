4Front Ventures Expands Island Cannabis Co. Product Offerings in Massachusetts

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2022

Company Unveils Multiple New Product Lines, including Limited Edition and Popular
Island Flower Varieties, along with Prerolls in Single-Strain and Infused Varieties

PHOENIX, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -4Front Ventures Corp.(CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, has expanded its Island Cannabis Co. ("Island") portfolio in Massachusetts, launching multiple new product lines, including new Island Flower varieties, along with prerolls and mini prerolls in single-strain and infused varieties. The newly launched products will be available at the Company's Mission Dispensaries in Georgetown, Worcester, and Brookline, and are expected to roll out to 4Front's partner dispensaries across Massachusetts in the coming weeks.

4Front_Ventures_Corp__4Front_Ventures_Expands_Island_Cannabis_Co.jpg

"When we launched Island in Massachusetts earlier this year, cannabis consumers fell in love with the brand's ability to offer high-quality flower without the high price tag," said 4Front CEO Leo Gontmakher. "The market welcomed Island, and these California fan favorites have created a loyal following in the Bay State. Now, we're bringing consumers even more Island products to choose from, including special limited-edition strains, along with some time-tested classics. In the coming year, we will continue to meet cannabis consumers' growing demands, backed by our low-cost production methods and high-quality standards."

Island Flower: Earlier this year, 4Front launched 11 new Island strains in the Bay State. The Company is now bringing Massachusetts cannabis consumers Island's high testing, hand-selected premium genetics with robust terpene profiles in a variety of new flower packaging and sizes. Massachusetts cannabis consumers can purchase Island flower in 3.5g mylar bags or glass jars (MSRP: $44) or 7g glass jars (MSRP: $66). In addition, 4Front plans to roll out the sustainably grown flower line in 28g glass jars (MSRP: $207) by the end of the year.

Island Classic Single Prerolls and Island Minis: These 1g single-strain prerolls (MSRP: $13) place flavor of the plant at the forefront, and are packaged in all-natural, biodegradable paper cones and made with no trim or shake – just premium flower. Island Classic Single Prerolls are also available in seven of the brand's newly launched signature strains. Later this month, 4Front will also debut Island Infused Mini Preroll 5-Packs for $40, which will feature 100% natural flower infused with premium quality cannabis concentrate for a smooth, flavorful experience.

For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/, https://island.co/products/ and https://missiondispensaries.com/.

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp. ("4Front" or the "Company") (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) is a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator that owns or manages operations and facilities in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. Since its founding in 2011, 4Front has built a strong reputation for its high standards and low-cost cultivation and production methodologies, earned through a track record of success in facility design, cultivation, genetics, growing processes, manufacturing, purchasing, distribution and retail. To date, 4Front has successfully brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and over 1,800 products, which are strategically distributed through its wholly owned-and-operated Mission dispensaries and retail outlets in its core markets. As the Company continues to drive value for its shareholders, its team is applying its decade of expertise in the sector across the cannabis industry value chain and ecosystem. For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/.

4Front_Ventures_Corp__4Front_Ventures_Expands_Island_Cannabis_Co.jpg

favicon.png?sn=TO67743&sd=2022-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4front-ventures-expands-island-cannabis-co-product-offerings-in-massachusetts-301705056.html

SOURCE 4Front Ventures Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO67743&Transmission_Id=202212160800PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO67743&DateId=20221216
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.