BRILIANPRENEUR UMKM EXPO(RT) 2022 Scales Up 500 MSMEs to Win the Global Market

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 16, 2022

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) Tbk (IDX: BBRI) presents the BRILIANPRENEUR UMKM EXPO(RT) 2022 in a hybrid format. This year's event has received a warm welcome since its commencement of the virtual exhibition on 1 to 31 December 2022, as well as the offline event presenting 502 curated Indonesian MSMEs products from 14-18 December 2022 in Jakarta Convention Center.

Visitors can enjoy a fully interactive experience at https://brilianpreneur.com/virtual. All MSME products exhibited at the offline event can be found at the virtual exhibition. Furthermore, visitors can purchase the MSME products right away by clicking one of the links to the e-commerce platforms.

"We are committed to supporting MSMEs through Gerakan Nasional Bangga Buatan Indonesia, which empowers our curated MSMEs to showcase their best works in various international expos. As an Agent of Development, we have facilitated them with online and in-person training programs to help them remain ahead in the business and reap more benefits from international markets," said Sunarso, President Director of BRI.

In addition, the event also consists of various activities such as business matching sessions, coaching clinics, UMKM awards, bazaars, and live shopping. This year's event targets an increase in export contracts from $72 million to $75 million.

Consistent efforts from MSMEs to outperform the global stage

The 500 curated MSMEs from 22 provinces across Indonesia were selected based on criteria required for the international standards, including product design, innovation, social impact and sustainability, export values, and achievements.

Evoking the Indonesian culture and advancing towards sustainability, the BRILIANPRENEUR UMKM EXPO(RT) 2022 also displays two new product categories covering digital technology and wellness, complementing flagship categories such as home decor, food and beverages, accessories, and fashion.

Among the top food and beverage products is "YAMMY BABEH'' which has participated to this program since 2019. The Founder, Bunda Elis, admitted that BRI's support contributed nearly 90% of their total exports.

"This program has boosted our productivity, even during the pandemic. In March 2020, we executed our first export orders to Australia, followed by Canada in November. Through BRI's support, we have displayed our products at numerous international exhibitions, including India, Mexico, Hongkong, and Malaysia," said Bunda Elis.

Find more information on http://brilianpreneur.com, Instagram @bankbri_id, Twitter @bankbri_id, @kontakbri and @promo_bri, Facebook Bank BRI, YouTube Bank BRI, and TikTok @bankbri_id.

#Brilianpreneur2022 #BRIngMSMEtoTheWorld

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

