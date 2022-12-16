CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.29 Per Share and Special Annual Dividend of $0.20 Per Share

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HILLSDALE, Mich., Dec. 16, 2022

HILLSDALE, Mich., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:CNBB) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.29 per share, an increase of $0.02 from the dividend paid for the 4th Quarter of 2021. Furthermore, as a special annual dividend, the Board of Directors declared an additional $0.20 per share with both payable on January 13, 2023.

About CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.
CNB Community Bancorp Inc. (OTCQX:CNBB) is a one-bank holding company. Its subsidiary bank, County National Bank ("CNB"), is a nationally chartered full-service community bank that also offers investment management and trust services, which has been serving South Central Michigan since 1934. In 2022, CNB was ranked 30th in American Banker Magazine's Top 200 publicly traded banks under $2 billion and CNB has grown to over $1 billion in assets. The corporate headquarters are in Hillsdale, Michigan. CNB provides a wide array of financial products and services through its 13 full-service offices and 19 ATMs.

favicon.png?sn=CG67538&sd=2022-12-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnb-community-bancorp-inc-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-of-0-29-per-share-and-special-annual-dividend-of-0-20-per-share-301704707.html

SOURCE CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG67538&Transmission_Id=202212160800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG67538&DateId=20221216
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.