SWEDEN'S SKINCARE SENSATION ACO EXTENDS PRESENCE INTO US TIMED TO THE HOLIDAY SEASON

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Stolkholm’s Best Kept Skincare Secret Is The Perfect Gift For Giving

New York, New York, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to natural beauty, Sweden is notorious - so it’s no surprise that the Nordic country is also ripe with natural ingredients that lend to premium skincare products. Introducing ACO - the Stockholm based Scandinavian skincare staple renowned for their simple and effective, clean and premium products. Now, Sweden’s number one selling pharmacy skincare brand* is expanding to deliver its sustainably minded, inclusive beauty line to consumers here in the United States this holiday season.

With a rich, scientific heritage, ACO was created with the goal of delivering clean Scandi beauty for all skin types. Founded in 1939, the name ACO is derived from the abbreviation of Apotekens Composita, meaning “the pharmacy's mixture.” As pioneers in clean beauty, with strict adherence to EU standards, ACO scientists carefully select ingredients that are gentle and effective – even for those with the most sensitive of skin. Committed to natural, effective skincare, ACO promises that no-go chemicals and compounds will never be found in its wide line of premium skincare. Today, ACO’s dedication to delivering responsibly developed, vegan and cruelty-free products is fundamental to the brand’s ethos.

Already a household name in Sweden, ACO Skincare has earned the legacy of authenticity, and now, they are broadening their legacy, making their mark in new territories. Throughout their 80 years of continuous innovation, the ACO brand has since expanded its offerings to now include a Sensitive Balance product line and recently released Pure Glow products, specially developed for those prone to blemishes who seek smooth, healthy skin with radiance and a natural glow.

This holiday, ACO is launching seasonal skincare bundles perfectly fit for stocking stuffers! Whether you are looking for a gift for the wellness guru in your life, the clean beauty obsessed or upping your own skincare regimen, ACO’s array of products offer options for every occasion. Even better, ACO’s holiday bundles are an additional 10% off throughout the holiday season.

For more information and to purchase ACO Skincare products, check out www.ACOskincare.com. Follow them on Instagram and TikTok!

## ABOUT ACO: Founded by Swedish scientists in 1939, ACO is known throughout Scandinavia for its skincare expertise. Following strict EU standards, ACO develops effective skincare with carefully selected ingredients helping your skin to be its best. Vegan and cruelty free. *IQVIA, Consumer Health National Sales Audit, Sweden, Face (Face Cleaning, Face Lotion Tonic & Facial Creams), Body (Hand Cream, Deodorants & Liquid Soap), T. Pharmacies, Unit Sales, Mat, W.52 2020

Attachments

ti?nf=ODcxNjE4NCM1MzE4MTQ2IzIyNTU4MTg=
ACO.png
Eli Rice
ACO
419-788-1499
[email protected]

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.