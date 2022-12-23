Schwab Asset Management, the asset management arm of The Charles Schwab Corporation and the fifth largest provider of ETFs with more than $260 billion in assets1, announced today there will be no capital gains distributions for the 2022 tax year by any of the 29 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the Schwab ETF family.

“Schwab Asset Management has a legacy of lowering fees for investors,” said David Botset, Managing Director, Head of Equity Product Management and Innovation, Schwab Asset Management. “Our focus on helping investors extends to our ability to deliver tax efficiency in different market environments, and we’re proud to have done that again this year.”

About Schwab Asset Management

One of the industry’s largest and most experienced asset managers, Schwab Asset Management offers a focused lineup of competitively priced ETFs, mutual funds and separately managed account strategies designed to serve the central needs of most investors. By operating through clients’ eyes, and putting them at the center of our decisions, we aim to deliver exceptional experiences to investors and the financial professionals who serve them. As of September 30, 2022, Schwab Asset Management managed approximately $614.1 billion on a discretionary basis and $31.9 billion on a non-discretionary basis. More information is available at www.schwabassetmanagement.com.

About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity.

