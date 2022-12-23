Helbiz Kitchen Extends its Food Delivery Business to Los Angeles with Kitchen United

Helbiz Kitchen, a part of Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), is bringing its ghost kitchen offerings to Los Angeles, expanding on the partnership with Kitchen United, a leading ghost kitchen network in the U.S. The partnership began with the announcement that Helbiz Kitchen will come to NYC and Austin.

Starting in January, users in the Westwood and Santa Monica areas of Los Angeles will be able to order their favorite food items from either the Helbiz Kitchen app or Kitchen United MIX app onsite kiosk, or website - kitchenunited.com. Both locations also offer seating for guests who want to sit down and enjoy their meal onsite. Helbiz will bring their diverse set of menus created in Milan — Burger & Sons, Pokaii, Pomodòro, Wabisabi, What the Farm, and La Bottega del Gelato — allowing anyone to satiate their food cravings.

“Los Angeles is a city that respects their food and especially appreciates the ability to dine from a diversity of cuisines,” said Salvatore Palella, CEO of Helbiz. “By bringing our six different restaurant offerings and the ability to select from each in the same order, every household will be able to find exactly the food that they are craving. Los Angeles, like NYC and Austin, will be a city in which Helbiz offers both its micro-mobility and food-delivery related services.”

When available, users can download the Helbiz app on the Apple+Store or Google+Play. When it becomes available in cities that Helbiz has micro-mobility offerings, users will be able to use the same app to solve their daily transportation and food needs.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles, e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. The merger with Wheels, leading player in California, adds an unique sit-down scooter along with long term rental subscriptions for individuals, businesses and universities. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

About Kitchen United

Founded in 2017, Kitchen United is a leading provider of restaurant hub technology, streamlined logistics and turn-key commercial kitchen space that empowers foodservice operators to tap into the growing off-premise business opportunity and offers consumers a first-of-its-kind multi-restaurant to-go experience. The company offers a value-driven, low-risk way for emerging and established restaurant brands to enter into new markets, grow revenue through off-premise dining and expand delivery areas. Kitchen United currently operates to-go food halls in Los Angeles, Pasadena, San Jose, and Santa Monica, CA, Columbus, OH, Austin, Dallas, Frisco, and Houston, TX, Scottsdale, AZ, New York, NY and Chicago, IL, with more locations opening across the nation. It’s the nation's first "multi-restaurant ordering" to-go experience that allows foodie fans who love variety to order meals from multiple restaurants, all on the same bill. For additional information, please visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kitchenunited.com.

