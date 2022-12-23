Nordson Receives Highest Honor from SMT China Vision Awards for SQ3000™+ Inspection and Metrology System

Nordson+Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced that it has been selected for a 2022 SMT China Vision Award in the category of Test & Inspection – AOI for its CyberOptics SQ3000™+ Multi-Function system. The highest-level award was garnered based on the level of product innovation.

CyberOptics SQ3000+ Multi-function system for AOI, SPI and CMM. Designed specifically for inspection and metrology for advanced, next-generation applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

The all-in-one SQ3000%2B was introduced at the beginning of 2022, and since then has received a 2022 NPI Award, 2022 Global Technology Award, 2022 EM Innovation Award, and now its fourth award – the 2022 SMT China Vision Award. It is the 33rd award for Multi-Reflection Suppression® (MRS®) sensor technology.

The innovative SQ3000+ offers a combination of unmatched high accuracy and high speed, with an even higher resolution MRS sensor that inhibits reflection-based distortions caused by shiny components and specular surfaces. The system is specifically designed for high-end applications including advanced packaging, mini-LED, advanced SMT, 008004/0201 SPI, socket metrology and other challenging CMM applications.

“We are excited that our latest MRS sensor technology-enabled system has been deemed best-in-class for innovation,” said Perry Duffill, Vice President of Test and Inspection, Nordson Corporation. “Designed specifically for next-generation applications, customers can rely on the superior performance of the advanced SQ3000+ to improve their yields and processes.”

SMT China magazine launched the SMT China Vision Awards in 2007 to recognize both international and domestic providers of SMT equipment, materials, software and services that have made outstanding contributions to the rapid growth of China's electronics manufacturing industry by their inventions and innovations.

For more information, visit www.cyberoptics.com.

About Nordson TEST & INSPECTION

Nordson TEST & INSPECTION offers its customers a robust product portfolio, including Acoustic, Optical and Manual X-ray Inspection, Autonomous X-ray Inspection, X-ray Component Counting and Nordson X-ray Technologies. Nordson TEST & INSPECTION is uniquely positioned to serve its customers with best-in-class precision technologies, passionate sales and support teams, global reach, and unmatched consultative applications expertise.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com%2FNordson_Corp or www.facebook.com%2Fnordson.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005017/en/

