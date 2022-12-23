ADT Appoints Jamie Haenggi to Lead ADT Solar

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT (: ADT) today announced that Jamie Haenggi has been appointed to lead ADT Solar, a division of ADT Inc. Haenggi served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of ADT Solar since March and will now lead all functions within the division. Marc Jones, founder of Sunpro, which was acquired by ADT in 2021 and rebranded as ADT Solar, will serve as senior advisor to Haenggi. Jones previously served as executive vice president, ADT Solar.

Haenggi joined ADT in 2016 and has served the company in executive roles within sales, marketing and customer experience. She also serves on the board of directors of Enphase Energy.

“ADT Solar represents a tremendous growth opportunity for ADT, and Jamie has distinguished herself as a strong leader with sharp business acumen, strong customer focus and outstanding operating skills,” said Jim DeVries, ADT President and CEO. “Jamie’s extensive knowledge of the smart home security industry will help unlock value for our customers seeking safe, smart and sustainable solutions for their homes and families.”

“I’m honored to lead ADT Solar and our dedicated team of professionals helping to bring more sustainable solar energy to households across America,” Haenggi said. “We’re on a mission to become the number-one residential solar company in America while helping to protect and connect people to what matters most with ADT’s trusted smart home, security and solar energy solutions.”

ADT Solar provides vertically integrated rooftop solar and battery backup solutions to customers in 23 states.

About ADT
ADT provides safe, smart and sustainable solutions for people, homes and businesses. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety, and a premium customer experience, all delivered by the largest network of smart home security and rooftop solar professionals in the U.S., we empower people to protect and connect to what matters most. For more information, visit www.adt.com.

