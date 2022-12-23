Graf Acquisition Corp. IV Withdraws Extension Proposal

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE: GFOR, GFOR.U, GFOR WS) (the “Company”) today announced that it is withdrawing from the ballot for its special meeting of stockholders to be held on December 21, 2022 (the “Special Meeting”) the proposal to amend the Company’s certificate of incorporation to extend the date by which the Company must consummate a business combination from May 25, 2023 to September 29, 2023 (the “Extension Proposal”). The withdrawal of the Extension Proposal has no effect on the three other proposals on the ballot for the Special Meeting. As a result of the withdrawal of the Extension Proposal, the Company will cease to provide stockholders with the opportunity to redeem their shares for a pro rata portion of the funds held in the trust account in connection with the Special Meeting. Any shares already submitted for redemption will be returned to shareholders promptly.

About Graf Acquisition Corp. IV

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company newly incorporated as a Delaware corporation for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

The Company has filed a definitive proxy statement (the “Extension Proxy Statement”) to be used to approve the Extension. The Company has mailed the Extension Proxy Statement to its stockholders of record as of November 18, 2022 in connection with the Extension. Investors and security holders of the Company are advised to read the Extension Proxy Statement and any amendments thereto, because these documents will contain important information about the Extension and the Company. Stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the Extension Proxy Statement, without charge, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: Graf Acquisition Corp. IV, 1790 Hughes Landing Blvd., Suite 400, The Woodlands, Texas 77380.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company and its directors and executive officers may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the Extension under the rules of the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of the Company and a description of their interests in the Company and the Extension are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022 and the definitive Extension Proxy Statement, which was filed with the SEC on November 23, 2022. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221216005273r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005273/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.