Amorepacific Initiates Strategic Collaboration for New Beauty Research

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific Corporation, a South Korean beauty and cosmetics conglomerate, today announced its successful execution of a corporate gift agreement with the Johns Hopkins Department of Dermatology. This marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration between Amorepacific and Johns Hopkins University to support a new research program, New Beauty Research Initiative (NBRI).

Amore_Pacific_Logo.jpg

Since 2020, Amorepacific embarked on a successful collaboration with Johns Hopkins Department of Dermatology to conduct a clinical study on the "Evaluation of Epigenetic Changes Related to Skin Aging." The gift agreement will support NBRI, the upcoming mid-to-long-term research program, in fostering innovative research and advancements that add value to the health and beauty of consumers.

Under the corporate gift agreement, NBRI will work with Johns Hopkins' commitment to supporting science innovation, which covers a wide range of fields including fundamental studies and clinical research, to study new targets and mechanisms while also carrying out clinical bioactivity tests on original materials developed by Amorepacific.

Since 1945, Amorepacific has been devoted to meeting the various lifestyles and needs of its customers around the world. The company maintains several global research hubs that are dedicated to sustainable research and development, combining the best of natural Asian ingredients with advanced bioscience and emerging technologies.

The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine provides international leadership in the education of physicians and medical scientists in biomedical research, and in the application of medical knowledge to foster enhanced and sustainable health outcomes.

"This collaboration between our two world-class organizations will contribute to a significant improvement in skin science," said Dr. YoungHo Park (CTO, Amorepacific Research and Innovation Center), who attended a signing ceremony on December 5, 2022. "We could not be more excited about advancing technologies to US customers."

favicon.png?sn=CN66761&sd=2022-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amorepacific-initiates-strategic-collaboration-for-new-beauty-research-301704821.html

SOURCE Amorepacific

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN66761&Transmission_Id=202212160900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN66761&DateId=20221216
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.