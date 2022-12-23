Santander US Cultivate Small Business Program Completes Sixth Cohort with $300,000 in Grants to Entrepreneurs

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (“Santander” and “Santander US”) today announced the completion of the sixth cohort of Santander’s Cultivate Small Business, which served 97 entrepreneurs and awarded $300,000 in capital grants to eligible graduates. The cohort’s graduates are the program’s first from the Dallas, Miami and Philadelphia markets. The program also operates in Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

Launched by Santander Bank N.A. in 2017, Cultivate Small Business helps early-stage entrepreneurs build and sustain businesses in the food industry, with a focus on supporting woman-, immigrant-, and BIPOC-owned businesses in low-to-moderate income neighborhoods. The program is completely free for eligible entrepreneurs and provides an immersive, 12-week MBA-level learning experience, mentorship from industry experts and financial grants. By the end of 2022, the program will have served 360 businesses and distributed $1.2 million in untethered capital directly to entrepreneurs.

“Entrepreneurs create jobs and strengthen our communities. We are pleased that Cultivate Small Business is now supporting small business owners in three additional major markets, extending sustainable business initiatives in more parts of the country,” said Patrick Smith, Head of Consumer and Business Banking for Santander US. “Along with our program partners, we bring invaluable training, networking and capital to highly-driven entrepreneurs – many of whom who traditionally lack critical resources to take their businesses to the next level. We look forward to seeing their next chapters.”

Santander’s partners for the most recent Cultivate cohort include Babson College, CommonWealth Kitchen, the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City, Impact Ventures and the small business development centers at Temple University and Florida International University. Graduates eligible for capital grants have met specific program goals including attending classes, completing a business pitch, and submitting a final action plan with growth or sustainability milestones.

Cultivate Small Business’ sixth cohort included 97 small business owners from Philadelphia, Dallas and Miami and was comprised of:

  • 88% BIPOC-owned businesses
  • 80% of entrepreneurs represent LMI communities
  • 67% woman-owned businesses
  • Business years in operation: 1 - 16 years
  • Prior year revenue range: $3,700 - $1,200,000

About Santander US

Santander Holdings USA, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) (Santander), a global banking group with 159 million customers in the U.S., Europe and Latin America. As the intermediate holding company for Santander’s U.S. businesses, SHUSA is the parent organization of financial companies with approximately 14,600 employees, approximately 5 million customers, and $160 billion as of December 2021. These include Santander Bank, N.A., Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., Banco Santander International, Santander Securities LLC, Santander Investment Securities Inc., and several other subsidiaries. Santander US is recognized as a top 10 auto lender, a top 10 multifamily lender, and a top 20 commercial real estate lender, and has a growing wealth management business with more than $41 billion in assets under management. For more information on Santander US, please visit www.santanderus.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221216005275r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005275/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.