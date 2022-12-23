Voya Financial named to 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has been named to the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), earning recognition as a sustainability top-performing company for the seventh consecutive year.

Since 1999, the DJSI has represented the gold standard for corporate sustainability and was the first global sustainability benchmark to track leading companies based on financially material environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and using S&P DJSI’s robust index methodology. Out of the 33 companies in the diversified financial services industry invited to disclose data for the 2022 DJSI North America, Voya is one of only eight that were selected for inclusion in the index.

“As a purpose-driven company, our environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices center around providing everyone with opportunities for a better financial future, while also benefitting our investors, customers, communities and other key stakeholders,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and CEO, Voya Financial. “I’m proud of Voya’s intentional efforts to continually strengthen our culture, particularly around diversity, equity and inclusion. Our focus on our people, together with our commitment to serve our customers and communities with excellence, have been instrumental in earning a place on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the seventh consecutive year.”

Voya scored in the 95th percentile. The company scored highly in a number of key dimensions, including materiality, information security/cybersecurity, human rights, customer relationship management, environmental reporting and operational eco-efficiency.

More information about the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.voya.com%2Fabout-us%2Four-character%2Fawards-and-recognition.

About Voya Financial®
Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is a leading health, wealth and investment company that provides products, solutions and technologies that enable a better financial future for its clients, customers and society. Serving the needs of 14.3 million individual, workplace and institutional clients, Voya has approximately 6,000 employees and had $711 billion in total assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2022. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter %40Voya.

VOYA-IR VOYA-CR

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221216005305r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005305/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.