Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energem Corp. (“Energem” or the “Company”) ( ENCP, ENCPW), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced the payment of approximately $85,296.45 to its Trust Account (as defined herein) in connection with the second monthly extension of the Termination Date (as defined herein).



On November 18, 2021, the Company consummated its initial public offering (the “IPO”). In connection therewith, the Company entered into an Investment Management Trust Agreement, dated November 18, 2021, by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as trustee (“Continental”) (the “Trust Agreement”). A form of the Trust Agreement was initially filed as an exhibit to the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-259443) in connection with the IPO.

As previously announced, on November 16, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET, the Company held an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders (the “Extraordinary General Meeting”) who cast their votes and approved an amendment to the Trust Agreement (the “Trust Amendment Proposal”), pursuant to which the Trust Agreement was amended to extend the date on which Continental must liquidate the Trust Account established in connection with the IPO (the “Trust Account”) if the Company has not completed its initial business combination, from November 18, 2022 to August 18, 2023.

Shareholders of the Company also approved the Second Amended and Restated Articles of Association of the Company at the Extraordinary General Meeting, giving the Company the right to extend the date by which the Company must (i) consummate a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination involving the Company and one or more businesses (a “business combination”), (ii) cease its operations if it fails to complete such business combination, and (iii) redeem or repurchase 100% of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares included as part of the units sold in the Company’s IPO from November 18, 2022 (the “Termination Date”) by up to nine (9) one-month extensions to August 18, 2023 (the “Extension Amendment Proposal”).

In connection with the voting on the Extension Amendment Proposal and the Trust Amendment Proposal at the Extraordinary General Meeting, holders of 9,604,519 shares of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares exercised their right to redeem those shares for cash at an approximate price of $10.21 per share, for an aggregate of approximately $98,062,138.99. Following the payment of the redemptions, the Trust Account had a balance of approximately $19,360,390.01.

In connection with the second monthly extension of the Termination Date, following approval of the Extension Amendment Proposal and the Trust Amendment Proposal, the Company has caused $0.045 per outstanding share of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares or approximately $85,296.45 for 1,895,481 Class A ordinary shares to be paid to the Trust Account today in advance of the December 17, 2022 due date for the second monthly extension of the Termination Date.

About Energem Corp.

Energem Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purposes of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more energy and/or sustainable natural resource companies. In November 2021, Energem consummated a $115 million initial public offering of 11.5 million units (reflecting the underwriters’ full exercise of their over-allotment option), each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one redeemable warrant, each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. ARC Group Limited acted as sole financial advisor and EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments LLC, served as the sole book-running manager of Energem’s initial public offering.

Participants in Solicitation

Energem and its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Energem’s shareholders with respect to the Business Combination and related matters. A list of the names of those directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in Energem is contained in Energem’s definitive Registration Statement on Form S-1, as filed on November 17, 2021, File No. 333-259443, which was filed with the SEC and is available free of charge at the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to Energem Corp., Level 3, Tower 11, Avenue 5, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, Bangsar South Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Additional information regarding the interests of such participants will be contained in the Prospectus and Proxy Statement when available.

Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd., a Malaysian private limited company (“Graphjet” or the “Target”) and its directors, managers, and executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Energem’s shareholders in connection with the Business Combination and related matters. A list of the names of such parties and information regarding their interests in the Business Combination and related matters will be included in the Prospectus and Proxy Statement when available.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “outlook” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Graphjet’s industry and market sizes, future opportunities for Energem and Graphjet, Energem and Graphjet’s estimated future results and the transactions contemplated by the Share Purchase Agreement, including the implied enterprise value, the expected transaction and ownership structure and the likelihood and ability of the parties to successfully consummate the transactions contemplated by the Share Purchase Agreement. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in Energem’s reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (i) the risk that the transactions contemplated by the Share Purchase Agreement may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of Energem’s securities; (ii) the risk that the transactions contemplated by the Share Purchase Agreement may not be completed by Energem’s Business Combination deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the Business Combination deadline if sought by Energem; (iii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the Share Purchase Agreement, including the adoption of the Share Purchase Agreement by the shareholders of Energem, the satisfaction of the minimum cash amount following redemptions by Energem’s public shareholders and the receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals; (iv) the lack of a track record for Graphjet to determine the market’s reaction to its technology; (v) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Share Purchase Agreement; (vi) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transactions contemplated by the Share Purchase Agreement on Graphjet’s business relationships, performance and business generally; (vii) risks that the transactions contemplated by the Share Purchase Agreement disrupt current plans and operations of Graphjet; (viii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Graphjet or Energem related to the Share Purchase Agreement or the transactions contemplated thereby; (ix) the ability to maintain the listing of Energem’s securities on Nasdaq Global Market; (x) the price of Energem’s securities, including following the Closing, may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which Graphjet operates, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Graphjet’s business and changes in the capital structure; (xi) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the transactions contemplated by the Share Purchase Agreement, and identify and realize additional opportunities; (xii) the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which Graphjet operates, and the risk of changes in applicable law, rules, regulations and regulatory guidance that could adversely impact Graphjet’s operations; (xiii) the risk that Graphjet and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize Graphjet’s products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; (xiv) the risk that Graphjet may not achieve or sustain profitability; (xv) the risk that Graphjet will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; and (xvi) the risk that Graphjet experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations.

Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance as projected financial information and other information are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to various significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about Energem and Graphjet or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than Energem or Graphjet, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication. Forecasts and estimates regarding Graphjet’s industry and end markets are based on sources we believe to be reliable, however there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part. Annualized, pro forma, projected, and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and shall not constitute a proxy statement or the solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the Business Combination or PIPE financing and is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities or a solicitation of any vote of approval, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

