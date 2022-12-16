Risen Energy Further Expansion on BIS Portfolio

NINGBO, China, Dec. 16, 2022

NINGBO, China, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd., a global leading manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products, has recently been granted BIS certification for its TITAN 132 series of ultra-high-power PV modules, with subsequent opportunities for end users to substantially lower their LCOE.

BIS is the National Standard Body of India established under the BIS Act 2016 for the harmonious development of the activities of standardization, marking and quality certification of goods. BIS Certification issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) ensure the quality, safety and reliability of products in accordance with Indian Standards (IS).

Building on its early lead on obtaining the BIS certification in 2018, Risen Energy has provided solutions to local IPP, developers, EPC companies and investors. The addition of TITAN 132 series to the part of BIS portfolio, creates further potential and penetration for solar PV on Indian market.

Commenting on the achievement, B.Veerraju Chaudary, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer (CSMO) of Risen Energy said, "Risen Energy is committed to the research and development and mass production of high-efficiency PV modules. Obtaining BIS certification for its Ultra-high-Power Bifacial and Monofacial PV Modules of TITAN 132 series represents a major milestone for us, and we look forward to providing customers in India with high-performance products and best in class services as well as further promoting the development and application of renewable energy in the country."

Risen Energy have been focusing on powering the world with superior quality and cost-effective PV module products more than two decades. The Titan series products, with more power generation and higher efficiency, have received strong market recognition globally since launching. The adoption of pioneering technologies such as multi-grid, non-destructive sectioning, half-cut packaging and high-density encapsulation, etc., allows the TITAN 132 series to have superlative performance whilst reducing the system balance costs in todays' fiscally challenged arena. High performance with a power coverage of up to 670Wp, has made the TITAN series a star performer in any measure or metric. Furthermore, the diversified and flexible design of the TITAN series can be customized for solutions in various industrial, commercial and utility-scale projects.

About Risen Energy

Risen Energy is a leading, global, Tier1 manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products and provider of total business solutions for power generation. The Company, founded in 1986 and publicly listed in 2010, compels value generation for its global customers, gaining remarkable market share over 50 counties. Techno-commercial innovation, underpinned by consummate quality and support, encircle Risen Energy total Solar PV business solutions which are among the most powerful and cost effective in the industry. With local market presence, and strong financial bankability status, we are committed, and able, to building strategic, mutually beneficial collaborations with our partners, as together we capitalise on the rising value of green energy. For more information, please visit our website: www.risenenergy.com

SOURCE Risen Energy Co., Ltd

