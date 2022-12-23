AYRO Announces Dealer Program for the New AYRO Vanish

16 minutes ago
AYRO's Dealer Program Brings Innovative Low-Speed Electric Vehicles to Market

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2022 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micromobility and last-mile delivery, announces an exclusive dealer program for the AYRO Vanish for established dealers of personal or commercial recreational vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and golf cars.

AYRO recently announced the release of the AYRO Vanish, the first low-speed electric vehicle (LSEV) in the company's new strategic product roadmap. The AYRO Vanish is a utility LSEV built with a corrosion-resistant all-aluminum chassis to limit vehicle weight and maximize carrying capacity and offers automotive-grade components for a more robust design. The vehicle offers highly adaptable pickup bed configurations to support both light-duty and heavy-duty needs while also offering container and food box payload options. The dealer program will create an extensive sales channel throughout North America for the AYRO Vanish and future AYRO products.

"Our existing partners will continue to bring AYRO products like the Vanish to market," said Tom Wittenschlaeger, CEO of AYRO. "They respectively focus on custom mobile hospitality solutions and automotive fleets which is the core of our business. The dealer program simply extends the reach of the AYRO brand and availability of AYRO products across the marketplace."

AYRO's Dealer Program will allow the Vanish and future products to be brought to additional markets, including fleet and operations managers for facilities in education, corporate and medical campuses, hotels and resorts, golf courses, stadiums, marinas, governments, municipalities and urban delivery. The program offers a range of benefits for prospective dealers including:

  • Territory exclusivity
  • Extensive training and support
  • First-right-of-refusal on future AYRO products
  • Volume purchase discounts
  • In-house financing program with 180-day floor planning and no interest for select dealers.

"We will begin accepting pre-orders for the Vanish early next year, followed by a ramp up to production in 2023. Our partners and authorized dealers will be the first to receive these new products off the production line," said Terry Kahl, vice president for dealer and distributor sales at AYRO.

For more information on AYRO and AYRO's Dealer Program, visit ayro.com and ayro.com/dealer-program.

About AYRO

AYRO designs and produces zero emission vehicles and systems that redefine the very nature of sustainability. Our goal is to craft solutions in a way that leaves minimal impact on not only carbon emissions, but the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound and even discordant visuals, we apply engineering and artistry to every element of our product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap. For more information, visit ayro.com.

Media Inquiries:

Nick Kastner
Forum Communications
678-943-3859
[email protected]

SOURCE: AYRO, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732153/AYRO-Announces-Dealer-Program-for-the-New-AYRO-Vanish

