TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Gabriel Cheung as Global ECD and Amanda Davis as Head of Content

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TBWA\Chiat\Day New York today announced the appointment of two strategic hires to further expand the agency's creative chops, Gabriel Cheung and Amanda Davis. Both hires signal TBWA's commitment to further opening the aperture of creativity, with a focus on building disruptive brand experiences for its clients.

Amanda_Gabe.jpg

Previously at R/GA, Cheung brings 14 years of experience overseeing household brands such as American Express, Converse, Jordan and Nike. Davis joins the agency from Grey where she was Director of Innovation and Gaming, bringing an amazingly varied set of skills to TBWA.

Nancy Reyes, Chief Executive Officer, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York notes "Alongside our incredible roster of existing talent, Gabriel and Amanda will help us push our clients, ourselves and the industry to continue to evolve and disrupt the bounds of creativity."

The appointment of a Global ECD will see Cheung draw on his experience of approaching brands holistically to ensure they are showing up authentically and innovating in new mediums and spaces. With traditional and non-traditional storytelling expertise, his work with 'A/R Jordan' was praised as best-in-class for its innovative use of technology. He will first turn his focus to TBWA's worldwide Hilton remit, which launched its first global brand platform "Hilton. For the Stay." earlier this year.

Amy Ferguson, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York notes "I am so excited about adding both Gabe and Amanda to our team. Gabe brings the kind of disruptive creative thinking TBWA\Chiat\Day NY is constantly looking for. While he understands the art of brand storytelling and making the kind of work that's made us famous, he also brings an innovative and holistic approach to creative to take us to new, exciting places."

"Amanda has a deep understanding of the social and content worlds. Well-versed at asking all the right questions, she will sit at the helm of our new in-house content studio and I can't wait to see her grow with us. Equally exciting is that both Gabe and Amanda are lovely, kind, hardworking humans which is a requirement here," continued Ferguson.

Davis first gained experience in the world of content and culture at VICE. From there, she took on a transformative role at Grey New York, helping brands modernize their approach to marketing in positions ranging from content strategy to producing some of the most non-traditional work the agency has created. Able to create culturally relevant content at the speed of social, Davis will be responsible for building an in-house content studio – working closely with Hilton and expanding the offering to TBWA\Chiat\Day NY's client roster. The new in-house content studio will operate outside of the traditional agency timelines and structures – this team will be faster and scrappier, able to move at the pace of culture.

The news follows the recent appointment of the agency's first Chief Innovation Officer, Rori DuBoff, who is responsible for driving innovation while helping clients architect their total brand experience. Furthermore, Kiersten Utegg, Sr. Copywriter; Shanon Wille, Associate Creative Director; Jim Nolan, Creative Director and Michael Boulia, Creative Director have joined the agency to further drive the agency's B2B offering.

For more information about working with The Disruption® Company, please see some of our open positions on https://tbwachiatdayny.com/careers

About TBWA\Chiat\Day New York

Known as the Disruption® Company, TBWA\Chiat\Day NY is the New York office of the TBWA global collective. Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, and Adweek's 2022, 2021 and 2018 Global Agency of the Year, we are a disruptive brand experience company that helps brands find strategic and creative white space through the power of Disruption.

Clients include bubly, Columbia Journalism Review, Hilton, Henkel, Mayo Clinic, Mountain Dew, Nissan and Travelers.

Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).

favicon.png?sn=NY68258&sd=2022-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tbwachiatday-new-york-hires-gabriel-cheung-as-global-ecd-and-amanda-davis-as-head-of-content-301705355.html

SOURCE TBWA\Chiat\Day New York

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY68258&Transmission_Id=202212161152PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY68258&DateId=20221216
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.