Reaves Utility Income Fund Dividend Declaration

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2022 / The Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSE American:UTG) announced today the next three, monthly, dividends at a rate of $0.19 per common share per month, unchanged from the per share rate paid for the previous quarter. As of December 12, 2022, the Fund's market price was $30.02 per share and its net asset value was $30.20 per share.

Tim Porter, the Fund's portfolio manager and Chief Investment Officer of Reaves Asset Management, the Fund's investment adviser, commented, "We remain confident that our portfolio of utility and communications companies will pay and grow dividends to shareholders."

The Fund has formally implemented the 19b-1 exemption received from the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2009. A portion of each distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source of these distributions, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after the Fund's year end.

Not less than eighty percent of the Fund's assets will continue to be invested in the securities of domestic and foreign companies involved to a significant extent in providing products, services, or equipment for (i) the generation or distribution of electricity, gas or water, (ii) telecommunications activities or (iii) infrastructure operations, such as airports, toll roads and municipal services("Utilities" or the "Utility Industry"). As a policy, the Fund continues to strive to provide a high level of after-tax income and total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged distributions and capital appreciation.

The following dates apply to the upcoming dividends that have been declared:

Ex-Distribution Date: December 29, 2022
Record Date: December 30, 2022
Payable Date: January 17, 2023

Ex-Distribution Date: February 15, 2023
Record Date: February16, 2023
Payable Date: February 28, 2023

Ex-Distribution Date: March 16, 2023
Record Date: March 17, 2023
Payable Date: March31, 2023

Reaves Utility Income Fund

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide a high level of income and total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged distributions and capital appreciation. There were approximately $2.7 billion of total assets under management and 72.47 million common shares outstanding as of December 12, 2022.

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain an annual report or semi-annual report which contains this and other information visit www.utilityincomefund.com or call 1-800-644-5571. Read them carefully before investing.

There is no guarantee that dividends will be paid or that the rate will remain the same.

Paralel Distributors LLC, FINRA Member Firm.

Contact info:

Website: https://www.utilityincomefund.com
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Reaves Utility Income Fund



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732021/Reaves-Utility-Income-Fund-Dividend-Declaration

img.ashx?id=732021

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.