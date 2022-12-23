NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2022 / The Home Depot Foundation's annual Operation Surprise campaign provides life-changing moments of surprise through service to our nation's veterans. This year, the Foundation and Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, repaired, renovated and improved homes and facilities for servicemembers across the country. Here's a brief recap of the work, by the numbers:

400+ Team Depot projects nationwide

11,500+ associate volunteers

1.4 million Team Depot volunteer hours in service to veterans since 2011

$400M+ invested in veteran causes since 2011

The Home Depot Foundation works to provide affordable and accessible housing solutions to veterans and has committed half of a billion dollars to veteran causes by 2025. To learn more, visit HomeDepotFoundation.org.

