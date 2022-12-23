STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2022 / STRAX ( STO:STRAX, Financial)( FRA:NOBC, Financial)

At today's Extraordinary General Meeting in Strax AB (publ) it was resolved to amend the articles of association in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal entailing that the number of auditors in the company shall be at least one (1) auditor and not more than two (2) auditors with not more than one (1) deputy auditor. As auditor and, when applicable, deputy auditor, it shall still be an authorised public accountant and/or a registered public accounting firm that is elected.

It was further resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to appoint the registered public accounting firm Mazars AB, with authorised public accountant Samuel Bjälkemo as auditor in charge, and the authorised public accountant Andreas Brodström, also at Mazars AB, as the company's auditors until the end of the next Annual General Meeting and thereby dismissing PwC, with auditor in charge Niklas Renström.

Additional information regarding the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting can be found on the company's website.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 17:30 CET on December 16, 2022.

For further information please contact:

Gudmundur Palmason

CEO, STRAX AB, +46 8 545 017 50

About STRAX

STRAX is a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of branded accessories covers all major mobile accessory categories: Protection, Power, Connectivity, as well as Personal Audio.

Own brands are Urbanista, Clckr, Planet Buddies and RichmondFinch. Our distribution business reaches a broad customer base, through 70 000 brick and mortar stores around the globe, as well as through online marketplaces and direct-to-consumers. Our distribution business also services over 40 other major mobile accessory brands.

Founded as a trading company in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide and evolved into a global brand and distribution business. Today we have over 200 employees in 13 countries. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

Discontinued operations include Health & Wellness, own brands Dóttir and grell, and licenced brand portfolio of adidas and Diesel.

Attachments

Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting in STRAX AB

SOURCE: STRAX

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/732204/Bulletin-from-Extraordinary-General-Meeting-in-STRAX-AB



