David P. Boyle Elected Chair of Board at Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 16, 2022

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (the "Company") (OTCPK: BHRB), the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company (the "Bank"), announced that the board of directors has elected David P. Boyle as board Chair effective January 1, 2023. Boyle currently serves as president and chief executive officer. He joined the Bank in 2019 and has been a Bank director since 2020.

Burke_and_Herbert_Bank_Logo.jpg

Boyle succeeds E. Hunt Burke, who plans to continue to serve on the Company's board of directors and as Chair of the Bank board. Burke has been the Chair of the Bank board since 2010 and has been a Bank director since 1995.

"I am extremely proud of what has been accomplished since I joined the Board in 1995," said Burke. "I would like to thank our employees, customers, shareholders and communities for the dedication and support they have given me as Chair."

"As our strong results and strategic position demonstrate, David has been an outstanding leader since joining us," Burke continued. "I am confident that he will continue leading the Company to even greater growth and success as Chair."

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington DC Metro area. The Bank offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs and has over 20 branches throughout the Northern Virginia region and commercial loan offices in Fredericksburg, Loudoun County, Richmond, and in Bethesda, Maryland. Learn more at www.burkeandherbertbank.com.

Member FDIC; Equal Housing Lender

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company and the Bank, including with respect to the listing of the Company's shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange and the timing and benefits thereof. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "will," "should," "may," "view," "opportunity," "potential," or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Media Contact:
Jane Petty, 703-216-5491, [email protected]
Investor Contact:
Roy E. Halyama, 703-549-2304, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH68248&sd=2022-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-p-boyle-elected-chair-of-board-at-burke--herbert-financial-services-corp-301705396.html

SOURCE Burke & Herbert Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH68248&Transmission_Id=202212161300PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH68248&DateId=20221216
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.