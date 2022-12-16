AEP ENERGY PARTNERS SEEKS SOLAR AND WIND PROJECTS IN PJM, SOLAR PROJECTS IN ERCOT

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AEP Energy Partners (AEPEP), a wholly owned subsidiary of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), seeks proposals for off-take from new and existing solar and wind facilities located in the PJM service region and new solar facilities located in ERCOT to support the company's growing retail and wholesale loads in Texas and Ohio, including the city of Columbus community choice aggregation program.

AEPEP is seeking renewable energy purchase agreements of 10, 12 or 15 years for new solar or wind projects and 5 to 15 years for existing projects (including incremental power from re-powering wind sites) in PJM. AEPEP is also seeking renewable energy purchase agreements of 12 years or fewer for new solar projects in ERCOT. View full details about the Request for Proposal.

Notice of intent to bid must be received by AEPEP on or before Dec. 30, 2022. Proposal packages are due no later than 5 p.m. EST, Jan. 13, 2023 and should be submitted by email to [email protected] and [email protected] Complete details about the Requests for Proposals are available at http://aep.com/rfp or by calling Jennifer Williams at (614) 716-2426 or Sean Handel at (419) 345-9634.

About AEP and AEP Energy Partners
American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) subsidiaries AEP Renewables, AEP Energy, OnSite Partners, and AEP Energy Partners, deliver a wide array of innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. As one of the largest wholesale suppliers in the country, AEP Energy Partners specializes in offering customized wholesale power supply products based on the specific needs of customers' electric systems within ERCOT, MISO, PJM and SPP. AEP Energy Partners also sells renewable energy through long-term contracts with utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities and corporate customers. With a commitment to a clean energy future, AEP's competitive businesses currently own over 1,900 megawatts of wind, solar and energy storage on both a utility scale and distributed scale basis. Solving energy problems for customers, AEP Energy Partners and its competitive affiliates own and operate over 90 behind-the-meter projects in 26 different states and have an active development pipeline across the U.S. As a competitive retail electricity and natural gas supplier, AEP Energy serves over 700,000 residential and business customers in 28 service territories in six states and Washington, D.C. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Chicago, Illinois and San Diego, California, AEP's family of competitive companies takes pride in making it easy for customers and partners to buy, manage and use energy. Learn more about AEP Energy Partners.

