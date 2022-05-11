VERU Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Veru Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

27 minutes ago
PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Veru Inc. ("Veru" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VERU).

Class Period: May 11, 2022November 9, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 6, 2023

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants: (1) misled its shareholders to believe that the data from the Phase 3 trial was sufficient to support EUA and even the submission of a New Drug Application without any further studies; (2) concealed the true risks faced by the Company in gaining approval for its EUA request; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

