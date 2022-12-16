MCNAIR GROUP, A PREMIER REAL ESTATE TEAM IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA, AFFILIATES WITH COLDWELL BANKER REALTY

25 minutes ago
MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 16, 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California is pleased to announce that one of the region's leading real estate teams, McNair Group, led by real estate powerhouse Billy McNair, has affiliated with the company's Menlo Park office. The team was formerly affiliated with Compass.

The team is consistently a top performing group, steadily appearing on the prestigious Real Trends Top 1000 and America's Best rankings. In 2021, McNair Group closed over $320 million in real estate sales. In 2019, the team's leader, McNair, ranked as the No. 12 individual agent in the U.S. on the Real Trends Top 1000 ranking, with over $227 million in closed sales volume.

With well over $1.5 billion in career sales, McNair brings an unparalleled skillset and expertise to the real estate brokerage business. He is an accomplished CEO and licensed attorney in the state of California, which enables him to successfully navigate his clients through the intricacies of the real estate transaction. McNair has a strong negotiating background, which ensures his clients receive the optimal terms in the transaction. In addition, he holds an MBA, giving him a strong financial background to analyze market conditions, investment opportunities, and macro and micro-economic trends.

In 2008, McNair launched the McNair Group to provide exceptional real estate services and the highest level of service to clients in the mid-Peninsula. The team possesses an exceptional knowledge of the Silicon Valley landscape. The team members have lived on the Peninsula for much of their lives, yielding an intimate knowledge of the real estate history, trends, and cycles that have influenced the unique Bay Area real estate market over the past four decades.

Quotes:
"Our team's commitment to providing world-class service to our clients means that we constantly evaluate our own affiliations and resources. Coldwell Banker continues to be the North Star of the real estate industry in guiding agents and consumers home, especially through times of change and progress. That is why we are excited to partner our business with Coldwell Banker Realty, who we know will support our team in providing the highest-level of care our clients have come to expect."
--Billy McNair, leader of the McNair Group

"Billy and his team provide the top-notch service and local market expertise to their clients. We are thrilled to welcome Billy back to Coldwell Banker, where together we will continue to elevate the real estate offerings for the Silicon Valley and beyond."
-- Jennifer Lind, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California

About Coldwell Banker Realty
Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California is one of the largest residential real estate brokerages in Northern California and serves the markets from Carmel to Tahoe. The company has approximately 56 offices and about 4,000 affiliated agents. Real estate agents affiliated with the company are independent contractor agents and are not employees of the company. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (

NYSE:HOUS, Financial), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. For more information, please visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com. CalBRE #01908304.

Media Contact: Leah Wright, [email protected] or 717.315.5472

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Realty

