Shareholder Alert: Lowey Dannenberg Reminds Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline

22 minutes ago
NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, reminds investors of the pending lead plaintiff deadline for the securities class action lawsuit against Rent the Runway, Inc. (“Rent the Runway”) ( RENT).

If you suffered a loss in connection to Rent the Runway’s October 27, 2021 initial public offering, and wish to participate or learn more, please CLICK HERE, or contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7234 or at [email protected].

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before January 13, 2023.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7234
Email: [email protected]

