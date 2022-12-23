As the Conflict in Ukraine Continues, We Keep Helping Those Who Need It

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2022 / This International Volunteer Day (December 5) we're celebrating two FedEx team members who volunteered their time and skill sets to get surplus personal protective equipment (PPE) to charities supporting the conflict in Ukraine.8a6a6417-5d8b-4698-ae83-ee53653ca54f.

Earlier this year, when an opportunity arose to donate surplus PPE to nonprofits, Zakaria Qureshi and Blazej Radwanski, from Sourcing & Procurement International, FedEx Express Europe, gladly volunteered to help. They went beyond their regular responsibilities to ensure that this extra stock of PPE would help those in need.

In true collaborative spirit, they took the lead in arranging shipment of 247 pallets of PPE materials to two Polish nonprofits - the Polish Medical Mission and Fundacja Rozwoju Sadeczczyzny.

"When Zak and I heard these extra PPE materials needed a home, we were inspired to ensure they would be put to the best possible use. With our FedEx culture of caring in mind, our first thought was to find a charity organization supporting Ukraine and the people affected by this conflict," says Blazej Radwanski. "After looking at several options, we chose to engage Polish NGOs, as Poland is a neighbor to Ukraine. Logistically it also made sense given that there are many Polish individuals and NGOs supporting the Ukrainian community. It was an uplifting moment to see those trucks of supplies depart; knowing we'll be helping someone in need."

Thanks to their efforts, nearly 308,000 items have been donated, ranging from PPE and medical clothing intended for medical professionals to protective masks, gloves, and disinfectants. Through the Polish Medical Mission's network, the supplies will be distributed among hospitals that have asked for help from Poland and Western European countries in recent months due to shortages in Ukrainian warehouses.

From the first days of the conflict, the Polish Medical Mission from Krakow has been supporting Ukrainian hospitals as one of the few organizations providing specialist medical assistance. Institutions supported by the Polish Medical Mission run neonatal intensive care units, continue to treat chronically ill people who cannot leave the country, conduct compulsory vaccination programs, and much more. In this context, these PPE items will be put to good use.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation
Website: http://www.fedex.com
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732208/As-the-Conflict-in-Ukraine-Continues-We-Keep-Helping-Those-Who-Need-It

img.ashx?id=732208

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.