AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) of American International Group, Inc.’s (AIG) property/casualty (P/C) insurance subsidiaries (collectively referred to as AIG PC). The outlook of the FSR is stable. At the same time, AM Best has revised the outlook to positive from stable and affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of AIG (headquartered in New York, NY) [NYSE: AIG].

Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) for the members of the AIG Life & Retirement Group (AIG L&R). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (Please see below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings of AIG PC reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). AIG PC’s risk-adjusted capital position remains at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), benefiting from improving underwriting performance, including a reduction in net premiums written and net loss reserves, which declined at a larger rate than surplus, while also benefiting from strong reinsurance support from highly rated reinsurers.

AM Best views AIG PC’s operating performance as marginal. The group’s historical combined and operating ratios have lagged composite peers materially. However, the positive Long-Term ICR outlook recognizes that the group’s operating performance has demonstrated a steady improving trend in more recent years, attributable to numerous underwriting and risk management initiatives, as well as continued positive pricing momentum in most key business lines.

AM Best factored into the rating decision the announcement on Dec. 14, 2022, whereby the wholly owned subsidiary of AIG, AIG Financial Products Corp., filed a voluntary petition to reorganize under Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The ratings of AIG L&R reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate ERM. AIG L&R’s risk-adjusted capital position marginally improved in 2021 to the strong level, as measured by BCAR. This risk-adjusted capital position benefits from the large modified coinsurance agreement with Fortitude Reinsurance Company Ltd., which reduces much of the risk from the longer-term structured settlements book of business. The new holding company, Corebridge Financial, Inc., provides projections for leverage and coverage ratios that are within AM Best’s methodology guidelines and AIG’s statutory entities are expected to remain well-capitalized. However, AM Best notes that as the separation continues there will still be execution risk, and current projections may not materialize as planned. Additionally, longer-term reallocation of AIG L&R’s investment portfolio may have an adverse impact on future risk-adjusted capital.

AM Best continues to assess AIG L&R segment’s operating performance as strong. While AM Best acknowledges the headwinds of strong competition within the segment, AIG L&R maintains a diversified product portfolio, along with spread and fee income that is consistent with strong operating peers. AIG L&R’s individual and group retirement segments continue to produce consistent returns. While its life segment reported a loss in 2020, the institutional products segment, consisting of pension risk transfer, stable value wrap, guarantee investment contracts and bank-owned/corporate-owned life insurance, has been a growing portion of the business and is likely to see continued growth.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) have been affirmed, with the outlook for the Long-Term ICRs revised to positive from stable and the FSR outlook maintained at stable for the following P/C subsidiaries of AIG, which are collectively referred to as the AIG PC:

National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA

American Home Assurance Company

Lexington Insurance Company

Commerce and Industry Insurance Company

AIG Property Casualty Company

The Insurance Company of the State of Pennsylvania

New Hampshire Insurance Company

Illinois National Insurance Company

AIG Specialty Insurance Company

AIU Insurance Company

AIG Assurance Company

AIG Insurance Company – Puerto Rico

AIG Insurance Company of Canada

AIG Insurance Hong Kong Limited

Granite State Insurance Company

Tudor Insurance Company

Stratford Insurance Company

Western World Insurance Company

Blackboard Specialty Insurance Company

Blackboard Insurance Company

American International Group UK Limited

American International Reinsurance Company, Ltd.

AIG Asia Pacific Insurance Pte. Ltd.

Validus Reinsurance, Ltd.

Validus Reinsurance (Switzerland) Ltd.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following subsidiaries of AIG, which are collectively referred to as the AIG Life & Retirement Group:

AGC Life Insurance Company

American General Life Insurance Company

United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York

The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company

