KIA TELLURIDE, SELTOS AND SPORTAGE PHEV WIN 2023 KELLEY BLUE BOOK BEST BUY AWARDS

26 minutes ago
PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2022

Kia SUVs recognized for value, design, safety features and technology

- Telluride takes top honors in 3-Row Midsize SUV category for fourth consecutive year
- Seltos named Best Compact SUV for third year in a row
- Sportage PHEV wins among Plug-in Hybrid vehicles in its first year of production

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kia Telluride, Seltos and Sportage Plug-in Hybrid sport-utility vehicles have been announced as category winners of the 2023 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards. This is the fourth consecutive year that Telluride has been named as Best 3-Row Midsize SUV and the third year in a row that Seltos has been recognized as Best Subcompact SUV. The Sportage PHEV, in its first year of production, has been named the winner of the Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles category by the editors of Kelley Blue Book.

"The Telluride, Seltos and Sportage PHEV are proof-positive that our brand offers a robust and value-driven portfolio of rugged and capable SUVs that meet the diverse needs of our many customers," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "It is an honor to see three Kia SUVs recognized as category winners – and repeat category winners – by the expert editorial staff at Kelley Blue Book."

The editors of Kelley Blue Book acknowledged that the refreshed 2023 Telluride has a "stacked roster of standard safety features and convenience equipment – and it's an excellent value." At the same time, the KBB editors said the 2023 Seltos is a "terrific value" thanks to its "low starting price, long list of standard tech and safety features, and impressive fuel economy1. And last but not least, the first-year Sportage Plug-in Hybrid was given merit for its electrified attributes. "With 34 miles of all-electric range and 84 MPGe, you can enjoy driving the all-new Kia Sportage PHEV in comfort while only occasionally having to stop for gas2," according to the KBB editors.

Kelley Blue Book editors selected their Best Buy candidates through a process of extensive evaluation of subjective and objective metrics of vehicles on sale in the United States, scrutinizing hundreds of new vehicles for the 2023 model year.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Seltos EPA estimated fuel economy LX, 27 city, 31 highway, 29 combined; S FWD, 29 city, 35 highway, 31 combined; S AWD, 27 city, 31 highway, 29 combined; EX AWD, 27 city, 31 highway, 29 combined; Nightfall Edition AWD and AWD, 25 city, 30 highway, 27 combined
2 Sportage Plug-in hybrid EPA estimated fuel economy X-Line and X-Line Prestige 35 MPG, 84 MPGe; AER 34 miles

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-telluride-seltos-and-sportage-phev-win-2023-kelley-blue-book-best-buy-awards-301705487.html

SOURCE Kia America

