Murchison Minerals Grants Stock Options

24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2022 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (

TSXV:MUR, Financial)(OTCQB:MURMF) announces that the Company approved the issuance of 2,315,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.12 expiring on December 15, 2027. The options vested immediately.

About Murchison Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: MUR, OTCQB: MURMF)

Murchison is a Canadian‐based exploration company focused on nickel-copper-cobalt exploration at the 100% - owned HPM Project in Quebec and the exploration and development of the 100% - owned Brabant Lake zinc‐copper‐silver project in north‐central Saskatchewan.

Additional information about Murchison and its exploration projects can be found on the Company's website at www.murchisonminerals.ca. For further information, please contact:

Troy Boisjoli, President and CEO,
Erik H Martin, CFO, or
Justin LaFosse, Director Corporate Development
Tel: (416) 350‐3776
[email protected]

Forward‐Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward‐looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward‐looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward‐looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward‐looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Murchison Minerals Ltd.



