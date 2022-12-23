Despite some encouraging price momentum from Starbucks Corp. ( SBUX, Financial) over the past two months, many investors may still be concerned as they look ahead to 2023.

Issues that will keep the coffee giant on its toes heading into the new year include continued lockdowns due to increasing Covid-19 cases in China, which threaten to disrupt operations, and unionization efforts among full-time employees. Starbucks is also gearing up for a major leadership transition. With its history of not navigating these waters successfully in the past, investors are even more on edge.

While the Seattle-based company's quick action and expansive pandemic policies have been applauded, shareholders will be waiting with bated breath to see whether the company will maintain its success through the coming year.

Double Down Strike

On Dec. 16, Starbucks Workers United announced that around 1,000 employees were planning a walkout from over 100 stores to protest the company's failed efforts to hold proper discussions with the 250 stores that have unionized, dubbing it the Double Down Strike.

The strike, the second significant one held in a month, will last for three days. The impact could be severe as it is not only the longest strike since the unionization efforts started, but also coincides with the busiest and one of the most profitable weekends of the year, which includes Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas.

The other notable strike took place on Nov. 17, when around 2,000 unionized Starbucks workers from more than 100 stores went on strike on the company's Red Cup Day. The event generally sees a lot of foot traffic in Starbucks stores and generates good sales. However, around 75% of customers turned away upon seeing and learning about the strike. While the company has not commented on the impact of the strike, I would not be surprised if sales for the day were down by a significant amount.

Howard Schultz, the CEO of Starbucks, is against unionizing his employees. He sees it as an indication he is not fulfilling the company's obligation to its workers. He, therefore, implemented wage and tuition increases, along with savings plans, in an effort to prove they are respected stakeholders of the coffee chain.

Despite his views, however, pressure continues to mount among employees who wish for the security and protection promised by a traditional union.

Changes at the top

With the end of the year, however, comes the closing act of Schultz's third run as CEO as he steps down. He will remain a member of Starbucks' board, though, in an advisory role.

Schultz has become an iconic figure for Starbucks and its investors, with many considering him irreplaceable. His initial departure in 2000 caused great anxiety among investors due to his influence over the company. He took the top job again from 2008 to 2017 before leaving again. However, his third and final stint at the company began following the retirement of Kevin Johnson earlier this year.

Given this history, it is no wonder his recent announcement to step down once again has left investors anxious.

Further, he is leaving his newly-appointed heir apparent, Laxman Narasimhan, quite a few problems to deal with in regard to employee relations and global expansion.

As a result, Starbucks' management faces serious tasks ahead that need to be addressed effectively.

China is a top concern in 2023

The diminishing purchasing power of the average Chinese consumer, in combination with the opaque strategy the government is using to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic and relations with the U.S., presents a huge challenge for Starbucks. Although China has long been a major growth driver for the company, with its vast network, it now faces an uncertain future in the world's most heavily populated country.

The economic crunch resulting from the lockdowns and teetering real estate sector in China has had severe outcomes for consumers. Households are increasingly becoming more thrifty, which is indicated by their reluctance to spend money on leisure activities such as buying expensive lattes. According to a survey conducted by McKinsey, lower-income groups are either holding out or becoming hesitant to make new purchases. Only the wealthier Chinese population continues to demonstrate healthy purchasing patterns. This indicates the drive among Chinese consumers to save money for future uncertainties.

Consequently, as domestic rivals like Luckin Coffee ( LKNCY, Financial) become increasingly popular with reasonable pricing and expanding reach, this presents a major challenge for foreign companies such as Starbucks. The company must take note of these issues and act swiftly in order to retain its market share.

Takeaway

Starbucks' stock has experienced great success in the last few weeks. However, leading into 2023, multiple factors threaten to halt this momentum.

Investors should continue to monitor any potential dips, internal issues and competitive threats from rival coffee chains as they move into the new year.