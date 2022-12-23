Near-Term Headwinds Weigh Down Starbucks Heading Into 2023

The company's investors have plenty on their mind as the year comes to a close

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • Unhappy employees are on strike to bring attention to Starbucks’ refusal to bargain with unionized workers.
  • A forthcoming major change in leadership could go either way.
  • China is becoming a major pressure point for Starbucks as it looks to retain market share amid a challenging environment.
Article's Main Image

Despite some encouraging price momentum from Starbucks Corp. (

SBUX, Financial) over the past two months, many investors may still be concerned as they look ahead to 2023.

Issues that will keep the coffee giant on its toes heading into the new year include continued lockdowns due to increasing Covid-19 cases in China, which threaten to disrupt operations, and unionization efforts among full-time employees. Starbucks is also gearing up for a major leadership transition. With its history of not navigating these waters successfully in the past, investors are even more on edge.

While the Seattle-based company's quick action and expansive pandemic policies have been applauded, shareholders will be waiting with bated breath to see whether the company will maintain its success through the coming year.

Double Down Strike

On Dec. 16, Starbucks Workers United announced that around 1,000 employees were planning a walkout from over 100 stores to protest the company's failed efforts to hold proper discussions with the 250 stores that have unionized, dubbing it the Double Down Strike.

The strike, the second significant one held in a month, will last for three days. The impact could be severe as it is not only the longest strike since the unionization efforts started, but also coincides with the busiest and one of the most profitable weekends of the year, which includes Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas.

The other notable strike took place on Nov. 17, when around 2,000 unionized Starbucks workers from more than 100 stores went on strike on the company's Red Cup Day. The event generally sees a lot of foot traffic in Starbucks stores and generates good sales. However, around 75% of customers turned away upon seeing and learning about the strike. While the company has not commented on the impact of the strike, I would not be surprised if sales for the day were down by a significant amount.

Howard Schultz, the CEO of Starbucks, is against unionizing his employees. He sees it as an indication he is not fulfilling the company's obligation to its workers. He, therefore, implemented wage and tuition increases, along with savings plans, in an effort to prove they are respected stakeholders of the coffee chain.

Despite his views, however, pressure continues to mount among employees who wish for the security and protection promised by a traditional union.

Changes at the top

With the end of the year, however, comes the closing act of Schultz's third run as CEO as he steps down. He will remain a member of Starbucks' board, though, in an advisory role.

Schultz has become an iconic figure for Starbucks and its investors, with many considering him irreplaceable. His initial departure in 2000 caused great anxiety among investors due to his influence over the company. He took the top job again from 2008 to 2017 before leaving again. However, his third and final stint at the company began following the retirement of Kevin Johnson earlier this year.

Given this history, it is no wonder his recent announcement to step down once again has left investors anxious.

Further, he is leaving his newly-appointed heir apparent, Laxman Narasimhan, quite a few problems to deal with in regard to employee relations and global expansion.

As a result, Starbucks' management faces serious tasks ahead that need to be addressed effectively.

China is a top concern in 2023

The diminishing purchasing power of the average Chinese consumer, in combination with the opaque strategy the government is using to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic and relations with the U.S., presents a huge challenge for Starbucks. Although China has long been a major growth driver for the company, with its vast network, it now faces an uncertain future in the world's most heavily populated country.

The economic crunch resulting from the lockdowns and teetering real estate sector in China has had severe outcomes for consumers. Households are increasingly becoming more thrifty, which is indicated by their reluctance to spend money on leisure activities such as buying expensive lattes. According to a survey conducted by McKinsey, lower-income groups are either holding out or becoming hesitant to make new purchases. Only the wealthier Chinese population continues to demonstrate healthy purchasing patterns. This indicates the drive among Chinese consumers to save money for future uncertainties.

Consequently, as domestic rivals like Luckin Coffee (

LKNCY, Financial) become increasingly popular with reasonable pricing and expanding reach, this presents a major challenge for foreign companies such as Starbucks. The company must take note of these issues and act swiftly in order to retain its market share.

Takeaway

Starbucks' stock has experienced great success in the last few weeks. However, leading into 2023, multiple factors threaten to halt this momentum.

Investors should continue to monitor any potential dips, internal issues and competitive threats from rival coffee chains as they move into the new year.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.