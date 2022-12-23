As 2022 winds down, the market remains unsettled amid forecasts of continuing inflation, a recession and other geopolitical problems.

That could push down the price of many stocks, but it is unlikely to reduce the demand for soup and snacks at Campbell Soup Co. ( CPB, Financial). In other words, its stock price may be volatile, but the underlying metrics should remain strong.

About Campbell

While Campbell's soups are iconic, the company does much more. In its 10-K for the fiscal year that ended on July 31, 2022, it said, “We are a manufacturer and marketer of high-quality, branded food and beverage products.” This graphic on the investors page of its website sums up the business:

Source: Campbell Soup

Its products are resold through many different retail outlets and the snacks division also has a direct-store delivery distribution business. Five major customers accounted for roughly 47% of consolidated net sales in fiscal 2022. Among the five, Walmart ( WMT, Financial) was its single largest customer, accounting for 22% of consolidated net sales in 2022.

The company recently reported good news for the quarter that ended on Oct. 30. According to the news release, both the Meals & Beverages segment and the Snacks segment increased their net sales by 15%. For the company as a whole, those results prompted it to increase its full-year 2023 guidance; adjusted earnings per share is forecast to be $2.90 to $3.00, up from the previous guidance of $2.85 to $2.95. Net sales are expected to grow by 7% to 9%.

Competition

Campbell describes the industry as being highly competitive and involves a wide range of competitors of varying sizes. They include the producers of private label products, as well as other branded food and beverage manufacturers.

It added, “Our principal areas of competition are brand recognition, taste, nutritional value, price, promotion, innovation, shelf space and customer service.”

The company has numerous competitive advantages. One of the strongest has to be its portfolio of brand names. In September, it had over 2,800 trademark registrations and applications in over 150 countries. It also owns valuable patents, but the business does not depend on any single one of them.

In addition, it has its market-leading size and global distribution networks, which means it can spread fixed costs over many products and geographic areas. And since the company has been in business for 100 years now, it has extensive experience and expertise.

GuruFocus compares its performance with that of McCormick & Co. (MCK) and Kellogg Co. ( K, Financial).

Based in Camden, New Jersey, the company has a market cap of $17.07 billion and trailing 12-month revenue of $8.901 billion.

Financial strength

Campbell receives a low ranking for financial strength, 4 out of 10, based on its debt level (as expressed with the interest coverage ratio), the debt-to-revenue ratio and the Altman Z-Score.

As the following chart shows, the company took on a lot of new debt in 2018, nearly $10 billion of it.

That same year, 2018, Campbell bought Snyder’s-Lance for $6.1 billion. The acquisition enabled it to bulk up its Snacks division.

In the five years before the acquisition, the company had an average interest coverage ratio of 10.55. It subsequently dropped to 3.02 in 2019 before recovering to 6.07 in 2022.

Similarly, its debt-to-revenue ratio improved from 1.44 in 2018 to 0.56 in 2022.

As the table shows, the Altman Z-Score is 2.65, which indicates the company is under some financial pressure.

However, the company is a value creator because its weighted average cost of capital is less than its return on invested capital: WACC is 4.05%, while ROIC is 8.78%.

Profitability

Campbell receives a high ranking for profitability with a score of 8 out of 10. That’s based on its operating margin, the trend of the operating margin, the Piotroski F-Score, the consistency of its profitability and its predictability rank.

It is an industry leader for operating margin at 13.78%, but that margin has trended downward since 2018.

The Piotroski F-Score is solid at 6 out of 9, but it has a low predictability score of just one out of five stars. That, too, can be at least partially attributed to its big acquisition in 2018.

Consistency of profitability is also low, but at least the trend is more positive than that of the operating margin.

Finally, note that the company has been profitable for all 10 years of the past decade.

Growth

Except for the three-year book growth rate, there is not much to cheer about on this table.

Revenue dipped significantly in fiscal 2017, then picked up for three years before leveling out.

Ebitda also has been on a roller coaster for the past decade.

Free cash flow has been inconsistent as well, though trending upward over the past 10 years.

Dividends and share repurchases

Campbell currently offers a 2.60% dividend yield and reasonable inflation protection, since it has grown by an average of 5.22% per year over the past decade. It did increase the dividend per share payment in each of the past two years after three years with no increase. The dividend payout ratio is a reasonable 0.56.

Over the past 10 years, the company has been reasonably consistent in its share buybacks, an average of 0.58% per year.

Valuation

With a weak price-to-GF Value ratio, Campbell scores poorly on the value ranking at just 3 out of 10.

On Dec. 16, the share price was $56.92, while the GF Value Line valuation was $50.11. In other words, the value chart considers the stock to be modestly overvalued, by $6.81, based on historical multiples, past financial performance and analysts' futuer earnings' projections.

Based on the price-earnings ratio of 21.64, Campbell is more expensive than the median for its industry at 17.57.

The PEG ratio, which is based on the price-earnings ratio and five-year Ebitda growth rate, is also high. With a ratio of 54.1, the company is significantly overvalued.

Given the company’s industry and long history, some investors might expect bond-like performance in its stock price. However, that’s hardly the case:



