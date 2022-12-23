Campbell: A Consumer Staple for Concerned Investors?

An iconic company has promise, but perhaps not the type we might expect

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • Campbell Soup is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products.
  •  Its financial strength metrics are improving after a major acquisition in 2018.
  • Overall, its metrics have been quite volatile over the past decade.
Article's Main Image

As 2022 winds down, the market remains unsettled amid forecasts of continuing inflation, a recession and other geopolitical problems.

That could push down the price of many stocks, but it is unlikely to reduce the demand for soup and snacks at Campbell Soup Co. (

CPB, Financial). In other words, its stock price may be volatile, but the underlying metrics should remain strong.

About Campbell

While Campbell's soups are iconic, the company does much more. In its 10-K for the fiscal year that ended on July 31, 2022, it said, “We are a manufacturer and marketer of high-quality, branded food and beverage products.” This graphic on the investors page of its website sums up the business:

1603871511670784000.png

Source: Campbell Soup

Its products are resold through many different retail outlets and the snacks division also has a direct-store delivery distribution business. Five major customers accounted for roughly 47% of consolidated net sales in fiscal 2022. Among the five, Walmart (

WMT, Financial) was its single largest customer, accounting for 22% of consolidated net sales in 2022.

The company recently reported good news for the quarter that ended on Oct. 30. According to the news release, both the Meals & Beverages segment and the Snacks segment increased their net sales by 15%. For the company as a whole, those results prompted it to increase its full-year 2023 guidance; adjusted earnings per share is forecast to be $2.90 to $3.00, up from the previous guidance of $2.85 to $2.95. Net sales are expected to grow by 7% to 9%.

Competition

Campbell describes the industry as being highly competitive and involves a wide range of competitors of varying sizes. They include the producers of private label products, as well as other branded food and beverage manufacturers.

It added, “Our principal areas of competition are brand recognition, taste, nutritional value, price, promotion, innovation, shelf space and customer service.”

The company has numerous competitive advantages. One of the strongest has to be its portfolio of brand names. In September, it had over 2,800 trademark registrations and applications in over 150 countries. It also owns valuable patents, but the business does not depend on any single one of them.

In addition, it has its market-leading size and global distribution networks, which means it can spread fixed costs over many products and geographic areas. And since the company has been in business for 100 years now, it has extensive experience and expertise.

GuruFocus compares its performance with that of McCormick & Co. (MCK) and Kellogg Co. (

K, Financial).

1603176657861050368.png

Based in Camden, New Jersey, the company has a market cap of $17.07 billion and trailing 12-month revenue of $8.901 billion.

Financial strength

Campbell receives a low ranking for financial strength, 4 out of 10, based on its debt level (as expressed with the interest coverage ratio), the debt-to-revenue ratio and the Altman Z-Score.

1603871516460679168.png

As the following chart shows, the company took on a lot of new debt in 2018, nearly $10 billion of it.

1603864487939637248.png

That same year, 2018, Campbell bought Snyder’s-Lance for $6.1 billion. The acquisition enabled it to bulk up its Snacks division.

In the five years before the acquisition, the company had an average interest coverage ratio of 10.55. It subsequently dropped to 3.02 in 2019 before recovering to 6.07 in 2022.

Similarly, its debt-to-revenue ratio improved from 1.44 in 2018 to 0.56 in 2022.

As the table shows, the Altman Z-Score is 2.65, which indicates the company is under some financial pressure.

However, the company is a value creator because its weighted average cost of capital is less than its return on invested capital: WACC is 4.05%, while ROIC is 8.78%.

Profitability

Campbell receives a high ranking for profitability with a score of 8 out of 10. That’s based on its operating margin, the trend of the operating margin, the Piotroski F-Score, the consistency of its profitability and its predictability rank.

It is an industry leader for operating margin at 13.78%, but that margin has trended downward since 2018.

1603530635178246144.png

The Piotroski F-Score is solid at 6 out of 9, but it has a low predictability score of just one out of five stars. That, too, can be at least partially attributed to its big acquisition in 2018.

Consistency of profitability is also low, but at least the trend is more positive than that of the operating margin.

1603531679706742784.png

Finally, note that the company has been profitable for all 10 years of the past decade.

Growth

1603871519145033728.png

Except for the three-year book growth rate, there is not much to cheer about on this table.

Revenue dipped significantly in fiscal 2017, then picked up for three years before leveling out.

1603533345503936512.png

Ebitda also has been on a roller coaster for the past decade.

1603534155604393984.png

Free cash flow has been inconsistent as well, though trending upward over the past 10 years.

1603534671214379008.png

Dividends and share repurchases

Campbell currently offers a 2.60% dividend yield and reasonable inflation protection, since it has grown by an average of 5.22% per year over the past decade. It did increase the dividend per share payment in each of the past two years after three years with no increase. The dividend payout ratio is a reasonable 0.56.

Over the past 10 years, the company has been reasonably consistent in its share buybacks, an average of 0.58% per year.

Valuation

With a weak price-to-GF Value ratio, Campbell scores poorly on the value ranking at just 3 out of 10.

1603869216245645312.png

On Dec. 16, the share price was $56.92, while the GF Value Line valuation was $50.11. In other words, the value chart considers the stock to be modestly overvalued, by $6.81, based on historical multiples, past financial performance and analysts' futuer earnings' projections.

Based on the price-earnings ratio of 21.64, Campbell is more expensive than the median for its industry at 17.57.

The PEG ratio, which is based on the price-earnings ratio and five-year Ebitda growth rate, is also high. With a ratio of 54.1, the company is significantly overvalued.

Given the company’s industry and long history, some investors might expect bond-like performance in its stock price. However, that’s hardly the case:

1603889165685063680.png

CPB Data by GuruFocus

One other note on the price chart: In the past month, the price has risen 17%, from $48.64 on Nov. 14 to $56.92 on Dec. 16. Given the positive first-quarter 2023 results, that gain may be sustainable.

Gurus

Eight of the investing stars had stakes in Campbell at the end of the third quarter of 2022:

  • Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies held 3,363,868 shares after reducing its holding by 7.08%. The stake represented 1.12% of the company’s shares outstanding and 0.22% of the fund’s assets under management.
  • Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) of GAMCO Investors owned 469,085 shares after reducing his position by 6.56%.
  • Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)'s Bridgewater Associates was buying, not selling. It increased the holding by 136.85% during the quarter to 459,399 shares.

Institutional investors owned 49.8% of shares outstanding, while insiders owned 2.55%. The biggest insider holding was that of Mark A. Clouse, the president and CEO, with 283,150 shares.

Conclusion

Any assumption that Campbell Soup might be a predictable and non-volatile stock has been dashed by its roller coaster results over the past decade. But it is also a stock with promise, perhaps more for growth investors than income investors.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.