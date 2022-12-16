TrueMark Investments Announces SPCZ and FLDZ ETFs Moving to Cboe BZX Exchange

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2022

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TrueMark Investments ("TrueMark") announces plans to transfer the listings of the RiverNorth Enhanced Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPCZ) and the RiverNorth Patriot ETF (FLDZ), two exchanged-traded funds ("ETFs"), managed by TrueMark from the NYSE Arca to Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

The transfer is expected to occur on or about December 30, 2022. No shareholder action is expected because of this change, nor is the transfer expected to affect the trading of fund shares.

TrueMark Investments, LLC is an SEC registered investment adviser and serves as both fund's investment adviser. Both funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Before investing, carefully consider the TrueShares ETFs investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Specific information about TrueShares is contained in the prospectus and a summary prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by visiting www.true-shares.com. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest. Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

An investment in TrueShares is subject to numerous risks, including possible loss of principal. The ETFs are subject to the following principal risks: Authorized Participants, Market Makers, and Liquidity Providers Concentration Risk associated with ETFs; Equity Market Risk; Management Risk; Market Capitalization Risk (Large Cap; Mid Cap, Small Cap Stock); Market Risk; New Fund Risk: The Fund is a recently organized, non-diversified management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors have no track record or history on which to base their investment decision. Additionally, the Adviser has not previously managed a registered fund, which may increase the risks of investing in the Fund.

CONTACT:
Stoyan Bojinov
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=FL68430&sd=2022-12-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truemark-investments-announces-spcz-and-fldz-etfs-moving-to-cboe-bzx-exchange-301705505.html

SOURCE TrueMark Investments

