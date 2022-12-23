Guardant Health Drops 30% as Cancer Test Disappoints

Exact Sciences shares spike as one of its key competitors falls short

Summary
  • Guardant just had a fall from grace as trial results came out slightly lower than expected.
  • Is the market's reaction overblown in light of the mostly positive trial results?
On Dec. 15, the highly anticipated results of Guardant Health Inc.’s (

GH, Financial) pivotal DNA blood test trial were revealed, and the results fell short of expectations, causing the company’s stock price to plummet 30%. The test managed to detect just 83% of colorectal cancers and 13% of advanced adenomas (a cancer precursor).

Meanwhile, shares of competitor Exact Sciences Corp. (

EXAS, Financial) went in the opposite direction, soaring 20%. Exact Sciences makes a stool-based DNA test which identifies 92% of colorectal cancers and 42% of pre-cancerous polyps, according to the company’s data. Investors had previously been worried that a blood test with similar accuracy to its product could hurt sales, but those fears have been put to rest for the time being.

1603836098470051840.png

GH Data by GuruFocus

This is an undeniable setback for Guardant Health, but at the same time, the dramatic share price movements might be an overreaction on the market’s part.

This is the first time that a blood test has demonstrated the ability to detect colorectal cancer with high sensitivity, even if it was not as high as the company had hoped. Guardant is one of several companies that is developing a blood test for cancer as it would be easier to administer and have higher patient compliance than stool tests, helping to improve screening rates.

The company naturally plans to continue research and development to prove the accuracy of the test, but in its current form, it still has a solid chance of gaining the Food and Drug Administration's approval and meeting unmet clinical need. Moreover, the share price dip could prove to be a value opportunity given that Guardant is still one of the leaders in the development efforts for this kind of blood test.

A closer look at the results

Headlines are focusing on how the blood test’s sensitivity fell short of both the Exact Sciences’ stool test (which identifies 92% of colorectal cancers) as well as analysts’ expectations for the trial to demonstrate sensitivity of at least 85%.

However, while falling 2% short of expectations is not better than exceeding expectations, it is certainly not a failure. It was already a given the results would fall short of the stool test, as this was a first-of-its-kind study going up against an established test that has been around since 2014 (and has thus had time for further research and development).

One positive was that Guardant’s colon cancer blood test demonstrated specificity of 90% compared to the 87% specificity of Exact Sciences’ stool test, though Exact Sciences rushed to clarify that its test’s specificity rises to 90% in patients whose cancer did not show up in a colonoscopy.

Even with lower sensitivity, approval of a blood test for colon cancer is still expected to be a positive as it should help increase testing rates. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, approximately 30% of U.S. adults aged 50 to 75 are not up to date on colon cancer screening, meaning there is still a high unmet clinical need.

Guardant expects to finish submitting its data regarding the test to the FDA early next year, so if the FDA approves it, that could happen sometime in early 2024. The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services plan to reimburse for blood-based biomarker colorectal cancer screening tests with sensitivity of at least 74%, and Guardant’s test did meet that threshold.

How is the competition holding up?

We already know that Exact Sciences’ stool test for colon cancer is better than the blood test options that are still in the development phase. However, how does Guardant hold up against other companies that are developing cancer blood tests?

Exact Sciences and Illumina's (

ILMN, Financial) Grail unit are also developing DNA blood tests to detect early-stage cancer. Exact Sciences boasts of having made the first prospective, interventional study of a multi-cancer blood test, and as it more than doubled the number of cancers found at earlier stages through screening, it was determined to be viable for further research. The big selling point of Grail’s test is that it can detect cancer signaling from more than 50 types of cancer, though it has a high risk of false positives that, on average, result in a positive predictive value of just 43.1%.

In short, competitors are still in the research and development phase just like Guardant is. There is still plenty of room for improvement in the promising space, and as these companies conduct further trials, more will be revealed about their competitive positions relative to each other. Since Guardant has completed a pivotal trial that shows significant sensitivity, it hopes to gain FDA approval for its colon cancer blood test by early 2024, which could give it a significant lead.

Takeaway

The market had a strong negative reaction to Guardant’s recent trial results coming in slightly lower than expected, which does not quite seem justified when we consider said results were still a promising sign of early success for cancer blood tests and represent a key step in eventually gaining FDA approval. On the other hand, Exact Sciences got a boost for no real reason.

While this does boost the long-term upside potential for Guardant, though, that does not necessarily mean Exact Sciences is overvalued. Both of these stocks represent currently unprofitable companies, and Exact Sciences is cheaper by some metrics – for example, it has a price-sales ratio of 4.71 versus Guardant’s price-sales ratio of 10.37.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
