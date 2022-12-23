Today, Comcast sponsored Digital Equity in Georgia: Leveraging Networks to Bridge the Digital Divide - with Inspiredu, a nonprofit focused on driving digital inclusion and literacy. The town hall took place at Atlanta’s Westside Works, a neighborhood-based workforce collaborative, and joined city officials, leading educators, and numerous community partners for a discussion on creating digital equity and closing the digital divide.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 16: Christine Whitaker, President, Central Division, Comcast, Broderick Johnson, EVP, Public Policy & Digital Equity, Comcast and students attend as Comcast celebrates the holidays with 500 laptop donation to KIPP Vision Academy on December 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images for Comcast)

The sponsorship is part of Project+UP, Comcast’s 10-year, $1 billion pledge to advance digital equity through programs and community partnerships that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility, and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers and creators.

The goals of the summit were to understand more about the needs of vulnerable communities and identify solutions and available resources to address them. The summit also honored the work of Comcast’s valued digital equity partners across the region, who worked throughout the pandemic to help drive Internet adoption and provide digital literacy training for those in need.

Comcast EVP of Digital Equity and EVP of Public Policy Broderick Johnson spoke about Comcast’s efforts to create digital equity, including the opening of 10 Xfinity WiFi-connected Lift Zones across the region. He also pointed to Comcast’s participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and the company’s Internet+Essentials initiative as successful efforts that are connecting low-income Americans to the Internet. Since 2011, Comcast’s Internet Essentials has connected more than 10 million underserved Americans to broadband service at home.

Mr. Johnson referred to a recent Boston+Consulting+Group+study that revealed those who received hands-on help were more likely to use the Internet to improve their lives. Study highlights include:

1 in 3 respondents reported obtaining new employment with a higher income

More than 65% now have Internet access or a connected device at home

Almost half now have better healthcare

40% received support with basic needs like food, rent and housing

“We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work together to close the digital divide across the country, including right here in the great city of Atlanta,” said Broderick Johnson, Executive Vice President, Digital Equity and Executive Vice President, Public Policy. “The Federal Government’s Affordable Connectivity Program has made broadband Internet free for millions of American households, but we all need to spread the word about it, help those who need support signing up, and empower them to use their broadband connections effectively.”

Also today, Comcast donated 500 laptops to students in grades 3-7 at KIPP Vision School in Atlanta. A part of KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools, KIPP Vision Primary & Academy works to create joyful, academically excellent schools that prepare students with the skills and confidence needed to pursue meaningful, choice-filled lives.

“We are incredibly grateful to Comcast for their generous donation of 500 laptops to our KIPPsters,” said Mini’imah Shaheed, Chief Executive Officer of the KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools. “Being connected at home will help our scholars thrive and put them on a level playing field to excel wherever their dreams may take them.”

Comcast continues to be a proud participant in the Federal Government’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides eligible people up to a $30 per month credit toward their Internet and mobile services (and $75 per month on tribal lands). New and existing Xfinity Internet or Internet Essentials customers can learn more about the program and sign up by visiting: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xfinity.com%2Flearn%2Finternet-service%2Facp%2Ffree-internet.

