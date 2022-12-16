CGI files 2022 Annual Disclosure Documents

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) has filed with the securities regulators in Canada and in the United States its Management Proxy Circular for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held virtually on February 1, 2023.

CGI has also filed its 2022 Annual Information Form with the Canadian securities regulators, as well as with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as part of its Annual Report on Form 40-F, which also includes its previously-filed Fiscal 2022 Results.

An electronic version of CGI's annual filings, including its 2022 Management Proxy Circular, 2022 Annual Information Form and 2022 Annual Report on Form 40-F, are available on CGI's website at cgi.com/investors.

Notice and Access
CGI uses the Notice and Access rules adopted by Canadian securities regulators to reduce the volume of paper in the materials distributed for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. For the purposes of the Notice and Access process, the Management Proxy Circular and other relevant materials are available here and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website sedar.com.

Registered shareholders and non-objecting beneficial owners may request a paper copy of the materials by calling Computershare Investor Services Inc. toll free at +1-866-962-0498 (Canada and U.S.) or +1-514-982-8716 (international) and entering the control number indicated on the form of proxy or voting instruction form they received with the Notice of Meeting. Objecting beneficial owners may request a paper copy of the materials by calling Broadridge Investor Communication Corporation toll free at +1-844-973-0593 (Canada and U.S., in French), at +1-844-916-0609 (Canada and U.S., in English), at +1-303-562-9306 (international, in French), or at +1-303-562-9305 (international, in English) and entering the control number indicated on the voting instruction form they received with the Notice of Meeting. To ensure that materials are received in advance of the voting deadline and meeting date, all requests for paper copies of meeting materials must be received no later than January 18, 2023.

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

