VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2022 / Klondike Gold Corp. ( TSXV:KG, Financial)( FRA:LBDP, Financial)(OTCQB:KDKGF) ("Klondike Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the Company's news release of November 10, 2022, the NI 43-101 Technical Report relating to the 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate on the Klondike District Gold Project, located in the Dawson Mining District, Yukon, Canada, (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR.

The Technical Report dated December 16, 2022 with an effective date of November 10, 2022 is entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Klondike District Gold Project, Yukon Territory, Canada".

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.klondikegoldcorp.com.

ABOUT KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

Klondike Gold is a Vancouver based gold exploration company advancing its 100%-owned Klondike District Gold Project located at Dawson City, Yukon, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Klondike District Gold Project targets gold associated with district scale orogenic faults along the 55-kilometer length of the famous Klondike Goldfields placer district. Multi-kilometer gold mineralization has been identified at both the Lone Star Zone and Stander Zone, among other targets. The Company has identified an Initial Mineral Resource of 469,000 Indicated and 112,000 Inferred gold ounces, a milestone first for the Klondike District. The Company is focused on exploration and development of its 586 square kilometer property accessible by scheduled airline and government-maintained roads located on the outskirts of Dawson City, Yukon, within the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation traditional territory.

