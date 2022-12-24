NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Torrid Holdings, Inc. (“Torrid” or the “Company”) (: CURV) in the United States District Court of Southern California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Torrid securities pursuant to the company's July 2021 IPO, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 17, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Click here to participate in the action.

Torrid is a direct-to-consumer brand of women's plus-size apparel and intimates. Leading up to the IPO, Torrid claimed to be experiencing rapid sales growth and an impressive recovery following a temporary downturn in the face of the initial phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in March 2020.

However, as alleged in the complaint, the Registration Statement for the IPO created the misleading impression that Torrid's impressive growth trajectory was then continuing and expected to continue following the IPO. Specifically, the Registration Statement failed to disclose that the following adverse facts existed at the time of the IPO: (i) in the first half of 2021, Torrid had experienced a temporary surge in demand as a result of changed consumer behaviors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and government stimulus and that such ephemeral demand trends had dissipated and were not internally projected to continue following the IPO; (ii) Torrid was suffering from severe supply chain disruptions caused by the emergence of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which had first emerged in May 2021; (iii) Torrid was running materially below historical inventory levels as a result of supply chain disruptions; (iv) as a result, Torrid did not have sufficient inventory to meet expected consumer demand for its fiscal third quarter of 2021; (v) as a result, late inventory arrival had materially impaired the Company from effectively matching consumer buying trends, creating an undisclosed risk of increased markdowns and promotional activities necessary to sell undesirable inventory; (vi) Torrid's CFO planned to retire shortly after the IPO; and (vii) as a result of the above, the Registration Statement's representations regarding Torrid's historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, financial results, and trajectory of the Company at the time of the IPO, and were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable factual basis.

By the end of September 2022, the price of Torrid stock had fallen to a low of just $4.06 per share, over 80% below the IPO price.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Torrid shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: