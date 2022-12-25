NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Community Financial Corporation ( TCFC)

Lifshitz L a w PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TCFC to Shore Bancshares, Inc. for 2.3287 shares of Shore common stock per share of TCFC.

If you are a TCFC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

First Bank ( FRBA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of FRBA and Malvern Bancorp, Inc. whereby Malvern shareholders will receive 0.7733 shares of FRBA common stock and $7.80 in cash per each Malvern common share outstanding.

If you are an FRBA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. ( TIG)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TIG to affiliates of Altaris, LLC for $6.15 in cash per share.

If you are a TIG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Maxar Technologies Inc. (: MAXR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MAXR to Advent International for $53.00 per share in cash.

If you are a MAXR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: