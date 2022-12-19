Toppan Develops "Black" Light Control Film for Automobiles

TOKYO, Dec. 19, 2022

LC MAGIC™ Normal Black ensures privacy by blocking 95% of visible light

TOKYO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toppan (TYO: 7911), a global leader in communication, security, packaging, décor materials, and electronics solutions, has developed a "Normal Black" grade of LC MAGIC™, a liquid crystal light control film that changes from transparent to opaque with the flick of a switch.

LC MAGIC™ Normal Black has a visible light transmission of 5% when power is off. Application to automobile windows and sunroofs creates bright, open spaces when power is on, while ensuring privacy when power is off. This can eliminate the need for shades, improve comfort, and reduce weight.

The shift to electric vehicles and progress of driving automation are expected to transform automobiles into places to relax. At high levels of automation, interiors will become living spaces, and windows will need to protect privacy. Shades or curtains, however, require moving parts—taking up interior space, adding weight, and consuming more power.

Toppan has enabled a black color for LC MAGIC™ that shields 95% of visible light when power is off. When power is on, a translucent light gray color allows 43% of light to pass. Toppan is targeting mass production in fiscal 2024, when samples will be made available to various sectors of the mobility industry.

"The 'Normal Black' grade of LC MAGIC™ provides a number of advantages as we move towards more widespread use of electric and self-driving vehicles," said Fumio Ohnuma, general manager for light control device development at Toppan. "It can provide a greater level of comfort and privacy inside vehicles while delivering benefits for manufacturers and designers due to its light weight, low power consumption, and seamless blending with interiors."

About Toppan

Established in Tokyo in 1900, Toppan is a leading and diversified global provider committed to delivering sustainable, integrated solutions in fields including printing, communications, security, packaging, décor materials, electronics, and digital transformation. Toppan's global team of more than 50,000 employees offers optimal solutions enabled by industry-leading expertise and technologies to address the diverse challenges of every business sector and society and contribute to the achievement of shared sustainability goals.

For more information, visit https://www.toppan.com/en/ or follow Toppan on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/toppan/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toppan-develops-black-light-control-film-for-automobiles-301705823.html

SOURCE Toppan

