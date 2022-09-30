JLL Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Financial Performance, Best Practices Implementations, and Leadership Focus in the APAC Facility Management Market

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 19, 2022

JLL's competitive positioning, average renewal rate of 95%, more than 450 customers, and technological advancements contribute to its market leadership position.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the Asia-Pacific facility management industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants Pte Ltd (JLL) with the 2022 Asia-Pacific Facility Management Company of the Year Award. The company's suite of services addresses clients' space-related needs and helps them shape their workplace and portfolios to offer better workforce support, specifically focusing on the disruptions caused by COVID-19. Organic business development with existing clients, the upsell of innovative solutions, and successful new contracts contributed to a strong year-on-year growth in 2021. A high rate of contract renewals and successful new contracts in 2021 indicated high customer confidence, a preference for JLL's solutions and brand name, and its excellent market reputation.

Frost_Sullivan_2022_Award_JLL.jpg

JLL provides standardized services across all regions and its value-added services give it an advantage over competitors. The company also tailored strategies for each sector's successful penetration or expansion. Its Data Center+, the industry's only global end-to-end, technology-enabled platform for owners, operators, and users, eliminates potential system failures and optimizes the total cost of ownership. It innovates and strengthens its offerings to adapt to evolving needs, and it explores value-added solutions to differentiate itself from other industry participants.

According to Janice Wung, a Frost & Sullivan Buildings Research Program Manager, "JLL's ability to strategize, tap into upcoming opportunities in new sectors, and expand its footprint in targeted country markets while maintaining its leadership position in core markets reflects its leadership focus on building stiff barriers to entry and upholding its strong brand equity in the market."

JLL also emphasizes sustainability in its technology adaption journey. The company has seen how organizations today are setting bigger sustainability ambitions than ever before, with many having net zero carbon goals but no clear strategies to accelerate the sustainability journey and progress. With Canopy - an industry-leading technology an analytics platform, JLL is able to help clients centralize, manage and monitor environmental data, allowing them to track sustainability projects from start to finish as well as calculate their carbon footprint and report on progress towards achieving their sustainability goals. This is achieved through a centralized platform which shows a consolidated view of consumption, costs, and emissions and supports variance reporting to model how changes in critical factors (e.g., portfolio size, occupancy, staffing, weather, energy conservation measures, and utility rates) will impact energy spending and emissions.

"JLL offers customer purchase and ownership experience to improve the strength and loyalty of its client relationships. With customer satisfaction, contract compliance, governance, talent, and performance, it raises the bar on operational excellence and customer value," added Wung. For strong brand equity and overall performance, JLL earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 APAC Company of the Year Award in the facility management industry.

"It is an honour to be named Asia Pacific Facility Management Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan. In an environment of evolving workplace trends and changing consumer needs, this award is a testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication of our team of 14,000 people across the region. As a firm, JLL is heavily investing in sustainability and technology to drive greater connection between work, worker and workplace which we have seen come to the forefront of conversations with decision makers," says Susheel Koul, Division President, Work Dynamics, JLL Asia Pacific.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kala Mani. S.
P: +603.2023.2037
E: [email protected]

About JLL
JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specialises in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $19.4 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 102,000 as of September 30, 2022. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

Contact:

Andrew Peck
Phone: +65 9823 7917
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA68959&sd=2022-12-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jll-applauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-financial-performance-best-practices-implementations-and-leadership-focus-in-the-apac-facility-management-market-301705833.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA68959&Transmission_Id=202212190013PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA68959&DateId=20221219
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.