LG Innotek, developed two new hybrid lenses for high-performance Autonomous Driving

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 14, 2022

  • Reduce the size and thickness compared to conventional products…level up price competitiveness
  • Succeed first in the world to develop a lens with plastic adapted for ADAS regarding high resolution
  • "Realize best performance overcoming material limitation…an outcome innovative to client experience"

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek(CEO Jeong Cheol-dong) said 14th it has successfully developed new types of high-performance hybrid lenses for autonomous driving that have reduced size and thickness while increasing price competitiveness compared to existing products in the market.

Cameras are key components of autonomous driving solutions as they help detect the driver's movements.

The company said it developed new lenses for its driver monitoring system (DMS) and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). What distinguishes them is that the company cross-applied plastic and glass inside the lens, while other lenses use only glass to prevent structural deformation due to alteration in temperature or external force.

In particular, the company is the first in the industry to apply plastic materials to ADAS lenses regarding high resolution(8Mp). The company was able to decrease the size and price of the lenses by using plastic. Given that cameras are increasingly being used inside the car, the new lenses will give carmakers more flexibility in vehicle design, according to the company.

"The high-performance lenses are 20 percent to 30 percent thinner than all-glass products. As they get thinner, they have the advantage of increased freedom in interior and exterior designs," a company spokesperson said. "The higher level of self-driving, the more sensing the devices will be used. So, it is important to reduce the size of the parts."

The company said it increased the performance of its new lenses to match all-glass lens thanks to its technology that maintains consistent performance regardless of temperature.

LG Innotek expects the company will command an edge in the In-cabin camera lens market. The camera lenses employed in Autonomous vehicles are mounted in camera modules. They are key components of autonomous driving for driver assistance and driver recognition. In Europe, all vehicles are recommended to be equipped with DMS after 2025.

According to data by Strategy Analytics, the global self-driving camera market is expected to grow by around 17 percent annually to 7.9 trillion won in 2025 ($6 billion), up from 4.2 trillion won in 2021.

"We expect LG Innotek's high-performance hybrid lens, which has overcome the limitations of plastic with innovative technologies, to create a huge wave in the market," said LG Innotek CTO Kang Min-seok.

image1.jpg

About LG Innotek Co.,Ltd.

LG Innotek is a cutting-edge materials and components manufacturer and an affiliate of the LG group. The company's business units include core components for mobile, automotive, display, semiconductor, and IoT products. Furthermore, the company has cooperated closely with the mobile devices, home appliances, and automotive companies, producing camera modules, automotive electronic components, wireless communication modules, and substrate materials.

LG Innotek is headquartered in Seoul, Korea and its sales subsidiaries are located in Germany, USA, Mainland China, Japan, and Taiwan with production subsidiaries in Mainland China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mexico, and Poland. For more information, please refer to the website: www.lginnotek.com

Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN69068&sd=2022-12-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-innotek-developed-two-new-hybrid-lenses-for-high-performance-autonomous-driving-301705903.html

SOURCE LG Innotek

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN69068&Transmission_Id=202212140900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN69068&DateId=20221219
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.