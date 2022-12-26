IFF Names Sabrya Meflah President, Fine Fragrance

IFF (NYSE: IFF) has named Sabrya Meflah President of its Fine Fragrance business unit, effective immediately. Meflah—who is currently vice president and regional general manager, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA)—succeeds Dionisio Ferenc. In her new role, she will oversee strategy and growth of IFF’s Fine Fragrance business unit.

“With Sabrya spearheading the future of our fine fragrance business unit, I’m excited about the new ground we’ll break from a growth, innovation and differentiation standpoint,” said Frank Clyburn, CEO, IFF.

Meflah joined IFF in 1995 as a marketing intern and since then, has held roles of increasing responsibility at the Company. Over the past eight years in her role as vice president, regional general manager for the extended EMEA region, revenue grew significantly faster than the market, establishing IFF as an undisputed leader with fine fragrance global brands. In 2019, she established the Atelier du Parfumeur, Grasse, addressing the specific demands of the premium market, the fastest-growing fine fragrance segment, giving IFF a unique location for haute-perfumery creation and production. She has also overseen the expansion of the IFF Middle-East and Africa team, growing the company’s market share to a leadership position.

“I’m delighted with Sabrya’s appointment to this global leadership role,” said Christophe de Villeplée, president, Scent, IFF. “Her strategic vision was essential in developing IFF’s leadership position in fine fragrance. Her experience, expertise, reputation, passion and leadership skills will be instrumental supporting fine fragrance growth, focusing on innovation, regional expansion and new segment opportunities.”

Meflah earned a master’s degree in Marketing and Communication from IDRAC Business School and is a graduate from the IFF/INSEAD Mastering Business agility program. She will be based in IFF’s Paris creative center.

