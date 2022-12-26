Lazard Sustainable Private Infrastructure Team Completes Inaugural Investment in DBE Energy

Lazard Asset Management (LAM) today announced that the Lazard Sustainable Private Infrastructure team completed its inaugural investment in DBE Energy, owner, and operator of an anaerobic digestion (AD) plant in Surrey, England.

The investment has been made in partnership with DBE’s experienced management team who will continue operating the plant with LAM as a majority shareholder. The DBE Energy plant contributes to both the decarbonization and circular economy ambitions of the U.K. by producing green, renewable gas from organic waste and supplying it to the National Grid for commercial and domestic use as a carbon neutral alternative to fossil gas.

“The Lazard Global Sustainable Private Infrastructure strategy focuses on making investments in infrastructure companies that we believe are well-positioned to achieve strong investment performance while delivering positive and measurable improvements in ESG and sustainability outcomes,” said Robert Wall, Head of Sustainable Private Infrastructure at LAM. “The AD market in the U.K., despite being one of the most advanced in Europe, is fragmented and thus creates significant potential for consolidation and growth. We are delighted to have completed this investment in DBE Energy, and together with its management team are looking forward to growing this partnership further.”

DBE Energy’s state-of-the-art AD plant began receiving local food waste in January 2020 and has the capacity to process 25,000 tons of waste each year to produce up to 2.3 million cubic meters of clean, green, renewable biomethane, providing energy for around 700 average sized family homes per year.

The Sustainable Private Infrastructure team, led by Robert Wall and based in London, comprises John Cresswell as Operating Advisor alongside Vitaly Filipskiy, Xenia Bredima and Alexis Agabriel. The team has extensive experience in private investment and asset ownership.

Lazard Asset Management

A subsidiary of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ), Lazard Asset Management offers a range of equity, fixed-income, and alternative investment products worldwide. As of November 30, 2022, Lazard’s asset management businesses managed approximately $221 billion of client assets. For more information about LAM, please visit www.LazardAssetManagement.com. Follow LAM at @LazardAsset.

This document reflects the views of Lazard Asset Management LLC, or its affiliates (“Lazard”) based upon information believed to be reliable as of the publication date. There is no guarantee that any forecast or opinion will be realized. This document is provided by Lazard Asset Management LLC or its affiliates (“Lazard”) for informational purposes only. Nothing herein constitutes investment advice or a recommendation relating to any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or investment product. Investments in securities, derivatives and commodities involve risk, will fluctuate in price, and may result in losses. This document is intended only for persons residing in jurisdictions where its distribution or availability is consistent with local laws and Lazard’s local regulatory authorizations. Please visit www.lazardassetmanagement.com%2Fglobaldisclosure for the specific Lazard entities that have issued this document and the scope of their authorized activities.

