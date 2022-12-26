High labor costs, a rising need for digital transformation and a growing focus on ensuring employee well-being and productivity are accelerating adoption of intelligent automation solutions and services in the Nordics, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation — Services and Solutions report for the Nordics finds the region, which in the past has not been an early mover in this segment of technology, has seen surging demand for new, AI-powered automation solutions as employees return to offices and enterprises adjust to the post-pandemic business environment.

“Many companies in the Nordics are embracing intelligent automation, which is revolutionizing business operations by using algorithmic technologies to replicate aspects of human thinking,” said James Ewing, director, ISG Automation. “Service providers are playing a crucial role in helping enterprises automate IT tasks, business processes, employee-customer interactions and other functions.”

The new wave of automation solutions and services has led to greater use of low-code development that allows employees to automate existing tasks, ISG says. The advancements have also created a need for new employee skills for interacting with automated systems and boosted interest in cloud-based services as a low-cost entry point for intelligent automation.

So far, Nordic enterprises have primarily used intelligent automation for piecemeal solutions within functional siloes, the report says. Though these projects can provide significant benefits, relatively few companies in the region have begun pursuing end-to-end automation, which allows organizations to map entire business processes to realize transformational change. In addition, few organizations have achieved the full potential of AI for IT operations (AIOps) for real-time decision-making and other capabilities.

The adoption of intelligent automation in the Nordics varies across industries and countries, ISG says.

“Finland and Norway are generally at the leading edge of automation in the Nordics,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Swedish enterprises are also beginning to invest more, and multinational companies in the region are in step with other global firms.”

In addition, the region’s financial services, manufacturing, retail and forestry industries are widely embracing these technologies, while the public sector has been more resistant.

The report also examines other trends in intelligent automation services in the Nordics, including the importance of provider centers of excellence and enterprises’ growing interest in outcome-focused pricing models.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation — Services and Solutions report for the Nordics evaluates the capabilities of 31 providers across three quadrants: Intelligent Enterprise Automation, Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) and Next-Gen Automation.

The report names Accenture, Atos, Capgemini and Tietoevry as Leaders in all three quadrants. It names HCLTech, IBM, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in two quadrants each and LTI and PwC as Leaders in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Capgemini and Tietoevry.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation — Services and Solutions report for the Nordics is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

