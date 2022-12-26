Salem Media Group Promotes John Gallagher to Chicago from Little Rock

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Salem+Media+Group%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that it is promoting industry veteran John Gallagher from its Little Rock cluster where he has served as General Manager to Chicago where he will serve in the same capacity. The change takes place effective January 1, 2023. Gallagher will report to Salem Senior Vice President, Jeff Reisman.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005438/en/

John_Gallagher.jpg

John Gallagher (Photo: Business Wire)

“John joined Salem Media Group in June of this year as our GM in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was in the process of relocating from Illinois when he learned of this opportunity. His track record as a radio management pro and talented leader speaks for itself. His experience specific to the Chicago market makes this an even more obvious choice. He will continue to assist with oversight of Little Rock in the short-term during this transition,” stated Reisman.

Gallagher has significant Chicago radio management experience having worked with several radio groups, including Nextstar (WGN) as Vice President; Vice President/Market Manager at Hubbard Broadcasting (WTMX, WDRV, WSHE, 2060 Digital), and Regional Vice President for Cumulus Chicago (WLS-AM and WLS-FM).

Regarding this opportunity, Gallagher commented, “I’m honored to take on the role of General Manager in Chicago, my family’s home for nearly twenty years. The Salem culture is unique to our industry and our mission first philosophy sets us apart from other broadcasters. I’m eager to get started, meet the exceptional Chicago team, and serve both our audience and advertisers.”

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221216005438r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005438/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.