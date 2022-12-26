Salem+Media+Group%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that it is promoting industry veteran John Gallagher from its Little Rock cluster where he has served as General Manager to Chicago where he will serve in the same capacity. The change takes place effective January 1, 2023. Gallagher will report to Salem Senior Vice President, Jeff Reisman.

John Gallagher (Photo: Business Wire)

“John joined Salem Media Group in June of this year as our GM in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was in the process of relocating from Illinois when he learned of this opportunity. His track record as a radio management pro and talented leader speaks for itself. His experience specific to the Chicago market makes this an even more obvious choice. He will continue to assist with oversight of Little Rock in the short-term during this transition,” stated Reisman.

Gallagher has significant Chicago radio management experience having worked with several radio groups, including Nextstar (WGN) as Vice President; Vice President/Market Manager at Hubbard Broadcasting (WTMX, WDRV, WSHE, 2060 Digital), and Regional Vice President for Cumulus Chicago (WLS-AM and WLS-FM).

Regarding this opportunity, Gallagher commented, “I’m honored to take on the role of General Manager in Chicago, my family’s home for nearly twenty years. The Salem culture is unique to our industry and our mission first philosophy sets us apart from other broadcasters. I’m eager to get started, meet the exceptional Chicago team, and serve both our audience and advertisers.”

