Forward Pharma Announces Expected Delisting of its American Depositary Shares from the Nasdaq Capital Market

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Pharma A/S (

FWP, Financial) (“we” or “Forward”), today announced that that on December 16, 2022 it received written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying us that Nasdaq believes that Forward is a "public shell" pursuant to Listing Rule 5101, and that the continued listing of its securities is no longer warranted. We will not appeal this determination. Therefore, we expect the trading of our American Depositary Shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market to be suspended at the opening of business on December 28, 2022, and that Nasdaq will file a Form 25-NSE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will remove Forward’s securities from listing and registration on The Nasdaq Stock Market. Additionally, we intend to file with the SEC a Form 15 requesting the suspension of Forward’s reporting obligations.

Forward Pharma A/S Investor Relations Contact:

Forward Pharma A/S
Claus Bo Svendsen, MD, PhD
Chief Executive Officer
Investor Relations
[email protected]

Forward Pharma A/S

ti?nf=ODcxNjQ5MyM1MzE4Nzc5IzIwMTY2MzQ=
Forward-Pharma-A-S.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.