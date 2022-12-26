REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist'' or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO), is partnering with Awakn’s Prof. David Nutt to discuss ketamine-assisted therapy for Veterans suffering with Addictions in a live webinar.

The webinar with Prof. David Nutt, and Revitalist CEO, Kathryn Walker takes place on January 12, 2023 at 11:30am ET. ‘How psychedelic therapy can help Veterans suffering with Addiction’ is aimed at educating our communities, veterans, providers and families to give greater access to community education and knowledge leading to greater access and awareness with decreased barriers. The webinar takes place for a period of 45 minutes with a live Q/A to follow. To register for the webinar click here,

“Of the 1.1 million veterans living with a substance disorder, 25% have struggled with illicit drugs, while 80% struggled with alcohol abuse. About 7% of the 1.1 million veterans struggle with both. Veterans aren’t the only military population impacted by substance abuse, active military members are as well.” -per Arrow Passage, Veteran Substance Abuse.

This educational webinar will also mark the start of Revitalist seeing patients suffering from Alcohol Use Disorder at its Chattanooga location in Tennessee. Revitalist will be delivering Awakn's proprietary ‘Kare’ methodology. This was developed in a Phase IIb clinical trial which resulted in 86% of participants being abstinent six months post treatment.

“Many of our Veterans are silently suffering in insurmountable amounts with addictions often leading to loss of work, homelessness, and death. I am grateful to Awakn and Prof. David Nutt for taking a stand to actively intervene, bringing better science and advocacy for those struggling from addictions. Unfortunately, addiction is a term that many are very fearful of, and yet it is some of our most empathetic individuals that struggle with addictions. With Prof. Nutt and Awakn’s research expertise and Revitalist’s advancements with helping Veterans, I think our webinar will be one of great importance that can be heard and applied across the world.” - states Revitalist CEO, Kathryn Walker.

About Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness, Ltd.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is one of the largest publicly listed, ketamine focused clinic operations in the United States. Each clinic enables access to psychedelic medicine including ketamine infusions, vitamin infusions and other lifestyle optimization services provided by medical and behavioral professionals. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of ketamine infusions through its network of 9 clinics operating in 6 states. Its founder and CEO, Kathryn Walker, works as a lead provider in the psychedelic space as an advanced behavioral and medical provider. For additional information please visit Revitalist.com.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. is a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercialising therapeutics to treat addiction. Awakn has a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), a condition affecting 285m people globally for which the current standard of care is inadequate. Our goal is to provide effective therapeutics to addiction sufferers in desperate need and our strategy is focused on commercializing our R&D pipeline across multiple channels.

