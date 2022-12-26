OTTAWA and ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, today announced the appointment of Philip Harlow as President of Telesat Government Solutions, a U.S.-incorporated, wholly-owned subsidiary of Telesat that is focused on providing resilient and secure satellite solutions to the U.S. Government and allied nations.



With over 25 years of leadership experience, Mr. Harlow joins Telesat Government Solutions with deep knowledge and expertise in delivering SATCOM solutions to government users, including the U.S. Department of Defense and law enforcement and emergency services personnel. He most recently was the President and CEO of DTC Communications, where he was brought in to define the corporate strategy, team and technology infrastructure for short and long-term growth. Prior to that, he was the Vice President of the Global Solutions Group for SES Government Solutions, where he spearheaded business development capture activities and engineered trusted solutions for government and defense customers. From 2010-2018, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer of XTAR, LLC, designing innovative ways for military and government users to access commercial space platforms. Prior to XTAR, Mr. Harlow held a variety of executive and engineering roles with leading defense integrators and satellite operators, including Caprock Communications, DRS Technical Services, Intelsat General and Esatel Communications.

“Philip’s distinguished career in delivering best-in-class solutions to the U.S. Government and defense sector spans leadership roles with satellite operators, SATCOM integrators, and military service. He’s the right choice for executing our vision of delivering assured, cutting-edge solutions to support the U.S. Government and allied nations’ defense missions,” stated Dan Goldberg, President and CEO of Telesat.

“This is a transformative time in the satellite industry, and the perfect time to join Telesat Government Solutions as we execute pathfinder programs to make the DoD’s proliferated LEO vision a reality,” stated Philip Harlow. “The upcoming Telesat Lightspeed network is a game-changer for government customers - far more advanced than any other LEO system - and will deliver enterprise-class LEO connectivity for unsurpassed flexibility and resiliency to meet mission requirements in a contested space environment.”

Mr. Harlow will replace Tom Eaton, who announced this past summer that he would be retiring from the company at the end of the year after serving as President of Telesat Government Solutions since October 2021, in addition to seven successful years as Telesat’s Vice President of International Sales.

Goldberg continued, “I’d like to thank Tom for his trusted leadership and significant contributions to Telesat and Telesat Government Solutions, including the recently announced contract awards for the NASA Communications Services Project (CSP) and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Space-BACN program. Tom has been a tremendous colleague and we wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

