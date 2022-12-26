GREENWICH, Conn. , Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (: XPO), a leading provider of less-than-truckload transportation in North America, has joined Elves & More in surprising 1,400 children with the gift of a new bicycle. This week’s holiday event in Akron marks Elves & More’s final year of operation in Northeast Ohio, the organization said.

Josephine Berisha, XPO’s chief human resources officer, commented, “While it’s bittersweet to see this annual tradition come to a close, we feel privileged to have helped Elves & More bring joy to over 20,000 children throughout our 16-year partnership. This grassroots volunteer effort has given our employees the opportunity to change lives in their communities.”

Tim House, co-founder of Elves & More of Northeast Ohio, said, “XPO is a large part of our organization. Without their volunteer services, we couldn’t have purchased as many bikes this year, or managed to truck them to our selected neighborhoods. XPO’s drivers have shown up year after year to help us pull off this monumental surprise and deliver happiness, one bike at a time.”

House also thanked XPO driver Joe Caliri for introducing the company to Elves & More soon after the non-profit was founded. Caliri, who was nationally recognized by XPO in 2020 for driving three million accident-free miles, noted, “I presented the idea of a partnership and the stars aligned. We’ve taken care of the shipping all these years and our employees pitch in to help assemble the bikes. The children see that they are not forgotten.”

About XPO

XPO (: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 43,000 shippers with 564 locations and 38,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .