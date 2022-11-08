IDEAYA Biosciences Appoints Dr. Karlene Cimprich, Ph.D. and Dr. Kornelia Polyak, M.D., Ph.D. to Scientific Advisory Board

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022

- Dr. Karlene Cimprich, Ph.D. (Stanford University), is a leading scientist in replication stress mechanisms and regulation of DNA Damage Repair pathways

- Dr. Kornelia Polyak, M.D., Ph.D. (DFCI, Harvard University) is a renowned physician-scientist focused on breast cancer clinical management and tumor biology

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:IDYA), a synthetic lethality focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced the appointment of Dr. Karlene Cimprich, Ph.D., and Dr. Kornelia Polyak, M.D., Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board.

IDEAYA_Logo.jpg

Dr. Cimprich, Ph.D., is a Professor of Chemical and Systems Biology at Stanford University School of Medicine, and a member of Stanford's Cancer Institute. Her research focuses on understanding the mechanisms by which a cell maintains genome stability in the context of DNA replication, and how dysregulation of replication processes in cancer cells can inform therapeutic approaches. Her work is relevant to IDEAYA's potential first-in-class pipeline programs in synthetic lethality DNA Damage Repair.

Dr. Polyak, M.D, Ph.D., is a Professor of Medicine at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School, a co-leader of the Cancer Cell Biology Program at the Dana-Farber Harvard Cancer Center, and a member of the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine. Her research is exploring breast cancer tumor biology, including tumor evolution and heterogeneity, and characterizing breast cancer risks to improve clinical management of breast cancer patients. IDEAYA plans to clinically evaluate IDE161, its potential first-in-class inhibitor of poly (ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase (PARG), as monotherapy, including in BRCA1/2-mutant breast cancer patients.

"I am very pleased to welcome Drs. Cimprich and Polyak as we continue to expand the breadth and depth of medical and scientific expertise on the IDEAYA Scientific Advisory Board. Drs. Cimprich and Polyak bring significant scientific acumen which will help IDEAYA understand fundamental mechanisms of cancer biology relevant to its clinical and preclinical programs," said Dr. Frank McCormick, Professor at the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF) Comprehensive Cancer Center and Chair of Tumor Biology and Cancer Research at UCSF, who serves as the Chair of IDEAYA's Scientific Advisory Board.

"Our Scientific Advisory Board is integral to advancing our synthetic lethality programs. We are building a broad pipeline of precision medicine oncology therapeutics which have the potential to deliver significant patient benefit," observed Michael White, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of IDEAYA Biosciences.

Other members of IDEAYA's Scientific Advisory Board, in addition to Drs. McCormick, Cimprich and Polyak, include Dr. William Sellers, M.D. (Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School), Dr. Elizabeth Swisher, M.D. (University of Washington), and Dr. Trey Ideker, Ph.D. (University of California at San Diego).

About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA is a synthetic lethality focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYAs approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to (i) the discovery and development of effective precision medicine therapeutics and (ii) the potential for patient benefit. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause IDEAYA's preclinical and clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including IDEAYA's programs' early stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, IDEAYA's ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, the effects on IDEAYA's business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of existing cash to fund operations. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 8, 2022, and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact
IDEAYA Biosciences
Paul Stone
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF68713&sd=2022-12-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideaya-biosciences-appoints-dr-karlene-cimprich-phd-and-dr-kornelia-polyak-md-phd-to-scientific-advisory-board-301705670.html

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF68713&Transmission_Id=202212190600PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF68713&DateId=20221219
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.